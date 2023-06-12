Rescue Cat Using the Doorbell to Get Owner's Attention Delights Viewers

A social-media video of an intelligent rescue cat ringing its owner's doorbell to get their attention and be let inside has delighted audiences online.

The TikTok clip was posted on June 11 by @MotherOf23Cats and has been viewed almost 10,000 times. It appears to have been recorded on an outdoor security camera. The video shows the rescue cat jumping onto an outdoor couch on its front porch and using that as a leg-up from which to ring the doorbell.

Viewers on TikTok have been left in disbelief at how the smart cat was even aware of the doorbell in the first place and their determination to ring it.

The pet featured in the video appears to be a rescue cat that lives with its owner, Shelli Marroquin, and her countless other rescued and adopted cats in Bakersfield, California. If Marroquin's username @MotherOf23Cats is anything to go by, then the owner could be, or could have at one point been, parent to 23 cats and kittens.

A stock image of a cat looking up outside a house. The viral video showed one feline jumping up and ringing its owner's doorbell to be let inside. Getty Images

There are dozens of benefits to owning a cat and to adopting a cat or kitten in need, the main one being that pets can have a significant positive impact on their owner's mental health.

"Owning a cat can be very rewarding," writes the Maryland-based Catonsville Cat Clinic on its website.

"In fact, according to many studies, watching cat videos is enough to boost your energy. They can be affectionate, and a simple purring or curling next to you can create positive emotions and calming effects. There certainly are psychological benefits of owning a cat," the veterinary center adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform, the video has been liked by more than 1,600 users.

"Move the chair closer," one user wrote under the post. "Wow," another commented, while a third asked: "How do they know?"

"The audacity of you taking long to answer the door," another added.

One TikTok user wrote that "cats are extremely intelligent. my cats are always amazing me with their level of manipulation lol [laugh out loud]."

"My cat decided to chime in when he heard your cat meowing," shared another.

Newsweek reached out to @MotherOf23Cats for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.