Dog Dad Creates Makeshift Water Treadmill for Dachshund: 'Anything for Him'

When Crusoe, the 13-year-old dachshund, was diagnosed with intervertebral disc disease, requiring surgery in 2016, then again in 2022, it was clear he'd have a lengthy recovery ahead of him.

To help Crusoe build the strength in his back legs following the surgeries, he had to undergo hydrotherapy sessions at the vet's office using an underwater treadmill. But, as they were monthly appointments, his owner, Ryan Beauchesne, 35, sought a way to recreate those sessions at home by building a "manual at-home water treadmill."

"I feel a bit more in control of his recovery, knowing I'm doing everything I can to help him," Beauchesne told Newsweek. "I know how good hydrotherapy is for muscles and nerve stimulation. I would do anything for him."

It took a couple of hours for Beauchesne to build the makeshift water treadmill, using thick plywood panels which he screwed together in a rectangular shape. The wood was then covered with a sheet of tarp to keep the water contained in the structure.

Crusoe the 13-year-old dachshund in his makeshift water treadmill. Crusoe has had two surgeries on his back, and now the hydrotherapy sessions are helping to build up his muscle strength. @crusoe_dachshund

After a week of using the at-home water treadmill, Beauchesne said that he "noticed a clear improvement" in his beloved dachshund.

Intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) is a painful condition that typically affects, dachshunds, Pekingese and beagles most commonly, due to their long spines. The American College of Veterinary Surgeons (ACVS) estimates that dachshunds account for around 45 to 70 percent of all IVDD cases.

When the intervertebral discs, which act as buffers between the bones of the spine, swell or rupture, it can damage the spinal cord. In less extreme cases, dogs may experience a lack of coordination when they walk, but when the spinal cord is severely damaged by IVDD, dogs can lose all movement in their legs.

The treatment will depend on the severity of the case, but the ACVS recommends cage rest and pain medications in mild cases. Alternatively, surgery is recommended in severe cases to remove the bone from the spinal canal.

Before Crusoe's surgery, he "lost the ability to walk in his hind limbs," but his owners wanted to do everything they could to help the poor pup. They now regularly share videos of the dachshund enjoying his water treadmill which he uses daily, while his sister, Daphne, observes from the sidelines.

"I don't claim it to be some ingenious invention, but the reaction has been amazing on social media," Beauchesne said. "We've got so many messages from people, asking how to make one themselves."

The latest video of Crusoe enjoying his hydrotherapy sessions at home was posted on TikTok (@crusoe_dachshund) on September 3, and it's amassed more than 314,000 views.

With his owners claiming it's "the best thing" they did for him, over 24,300 social media users liked the viral post, and hundreds commented to praise Crusoe's strength and agility.

One comment reads: "Awesome idea! Glad he is doing well. I love that Daphne is so supportive."

Another person responded: "Wow that is so cool. Luckiest dogs around."

Many even praised Daphne for her unwavering support, as one commenter wrote: "I love that Daphne is playing along with big brother!"

