Dog Comes Home With Adorable Report Card From Daycare: 'Bestest Girl Ever'

Jennifer Gregory from Pennsylvania took to TikTok to share what she found after her dog Olive returned home from Peninsula Pups in Erie, last week. According to the post, a few days earlier, Gregory was asked to ensure Olive came to daycare with a backpack so they could "put notes in it."

She happily complied, in the hopes of receiving feedback on how she was getting on. But she did not expect what followed.

Dog daycare is big business these days, particularly in the U.S. with figures compiled by Statista in 2021 putting America as the number one country in the world for dog daycare facilities.

But while doggy daycare is an increasingly popular option among pet owners, most want to have peace of mind that their canine is being well looked after.

Olive the rescue greyhound. Jen Gregory was delighted to find the message Olive took home with her. jengregory113

That's certainly the case for Gregory who told Newsweek about the journey Olive has been on just to get to the happy home she's in today. "I adopted Olive through Grey-Save of Northwestern Pennsylvania about 4 years ago," Gregory said. "She used to be a racing dog at a casino dog track in West Virginia."

Olive has come a long way since those race days. "Naps and peanut butter are high on her list of favorite things to do," her owner said. "She has a very sweet and gentle disposition, loves attention, and relishes interacting with people and dogs."

So, when Gregory discovered the report card, she was hoping for good news. "Olive loves her daycare so much," she said. "She doesn't go there because she needs to burn off energy, but because she thrives on social interactions."

While a cat called Kevin and her own squeaky pig keep her busy around the house, it would appear Olive thrives in the setting of the daycare and, if the report card given to Gregory is anything to go by, she's enjoying life there.

When Olive returned home the other day, Gregory quickly discovered the report card explaining that Olive is the "most bestest girl ever." It also went on to say that "she has the best wiggle butt for wiggle butt Wednesday."

The report card went on to explain that "Olive is a very good listener and kind to her fellow students" though it did note she "could show more initiative in P.E."

Despite this, the report went on to confirm that Olive is "the sweetest girl, always so good and very loving." Writing alongside the post, Gregory thanked the doggy daycare noting it was "such a kind gesture."

Followers on TikTok were similarly impressed by the report card. One viewer wrote: "This is the sweetest thing ever. I'm with her on the P.E." Another commented: "Love this. So cute. Like getting a school report." A third, meanwhile, concluded that given the glut of positive comments, Olive is probably "gonna need a bigger backpack."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.