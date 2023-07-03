Pet Dilemma

Dog Comes Home With Adorable Report Card From Daycare: 'Bestest Girl Ever'

By
Pet Dilemma Dogs Pets Animal behavior Animal Cognition

Jennifer Gregory from Pennsylvania took to TikTok to share what she found after her dog Olive returned home from Peninsula Pups in Erie, last week. According to the post, a few days earlier, Gregory was asked to ensure Olive came to daycare with a backpack so they could "put notes in it."

She happily complied, in the hopes of receiving feedback on how she was getting on. But she did not expect what followed.

Dog daycare is big business these days, particularly in the U.S. with figures compiled by Statista in 2021 putting America as the number one country in the world for dog daycare facilities.

But while doggy daycare is an increasingly popular option among pet owners, most want to have peace of mind that their canine is being well looked after.

Olive the rescue greyhound.
Olive the rescue greyhound. Jen Gregory was delighted to find the message Olive took home with her. jengregory113

That's certainly the case for Gregory who told Newsweek about the journey Olive has been on just to get to the happy home she's in today. "I adopted Olive through Grey-Save of Northwestern Pennsylvania about 4 years ago," Gregory said. "She used to be a racing dog at a casino dog track in West Virginia."

Olive has come a long way since those race days. "Naps and peanut butter are high on her list of favorite things to do," her owner said. "She has a very sweet and gentle disposition, loves attention, and relishes interacting with people and dogs."

So, when Gregory discovered the report card, she was hoping for good news. "Olive loves her daycare so much," she said. "She doesn't go there because she needs to burn off energy, but because she thrives on social interactions."

While a cat called Kevin and her own squeaky pig keep her busy around the house, it would appear Olive thrives in the setting of the daycare and, if the report card given to Gregory is anything to go by, she's enjoying life there.

When Olive returned home the other day, Gregory quickly discovered the report card explaining that Olive is the "most bestest girl ever." It also went on to say that "she has the best wiggle butt for wiggle butt Wednesday."

The report card went on to explain that "Olive is a very good listener and kind to her fellow students" though it did note she "could show more initiative in P.E."
Despite this, the report went on to confirm that Olive is "the sweetest girl, always so good and very loving." Writing alongside the post, Gregory thanked the doggy daycare noting it was "such a kind gesture."

Followers on TikTok were similarly impressed by the report card. One viewer wrote: "This is the sweetest thing ever. I'm with her on the P.E." Another commented: "Love this. So cute. Like getting a school report." A third, meanwhile, concluded that given the glut of positive comments, Olive is probably "gonna need a bigger backpack."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC