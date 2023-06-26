Watch the Weird and Wonderful Ways Pets Sleep at Doggy Daycare—'Canoodlers'

A doggy daycare facility has shared footage showing the hilariously unique ways in which their canine residents like to nap.

The video was posted to TikTok on June 20 by Paddington Pups, a female-owned pet facility based in Brisbane, Australia, and it has more than 10.3 million views. In the clip, viewers are taken through a 35-second tour showcasing "the different types of sleepers at daycare."

Sleep is as important to a dog as it is to their human companions, but it's only in recent years that a clear idea of a healthy canine's sleeping schedule has emerged. In 2020, a study published in Scientific Reports sought to identify this by following the habits of 42 healthy adult dogs. They were evenly split between male and female and aged from 2 to 8 years old. The canines were monitored over a two-week period while their owners filled out questionnaires on their dogs' sleep patterns.

A selection of sleeping dogs from Paddington Pups. The doggy daycare has lifted the lid on life behind-the-scenes. Paddington Pups

Through this, researchers were able to identify that dogs experienced two "activity peaks" throughout the day: an early period from around 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.; and a later one from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Outside of this, they found the dogs studied experienced an activity lull, particularly around midday.

It's therefore no surprise to see that napping is common among the residents of Paddington Pups. What's more unusual, however, is the incredible array of sleeping positions taken up by the pets in the video.

Lana Liddy from Paddington Pups told Newsweek that the company has "anywhere between 70 and 100 dogs on site across grooming, daycare and boarding on any given day." Liddy's seen her fair share of unique sleeping positions. Liddy said, "like people, dogs all have unique personalities—this video simply captured them!

"The whole aim of our Tiktok is to share our pups and all their little quirks so that everyone watching is able to get to know them like we do," Liddy said. "Sharing this video of the different ways they sleep is simply a step towards this ongoing goal."

There are the wall-leaners who like to use the solid brick walls as a pillow of sorts, then there are the "canoodlers" who evidently prefer the company of another dog while catching up on their sleep.

There's also the "snorkeler" who appears happy to push their snout through the opening on the daycare center's fort. And it would be remiss not to mention the dog who earned the tag of the "that can't be comfortable" sleeper, thanks to a penchant for napping against the foot of an iron bench. This particular video has proven especially popular on TikTok. Liddy said that is down to the fact it's fun and also very relatable for anyone who has ever owned a dog.

"It's a well-known fact that people enjoy watching dog videos, but we think the success of this video may also be due to the fact that we were able to showcase the unique and varying personalities of each dog," Liddy said.

"A lot of people have also proven to find the video super-relatable," she added, "with lots of people commenting about how their dogs sleep in similar positions to the ones they saw in the video."

There are plenty of memorable entries, such as the slightly freakish dog who sleeps with their eyes open (the 'upside down i-spy' sleeper). Liddy's personal favorite, if she had to pick one, would be Velma, the brindle greyhound shown in the video sleeping with her head on the ground.

Dubbed the "one where everyone asks if she's okay," Liddy says Velma often adopts her unique napping position in the daycare's reception area.

"There are quite often queries about her from our clients—she's a great conversation starter!" Liddy said. "It was also super-interesting to read all the comments flooding in from fellow greyhound owners saying their greyhounds sleep in the same way!"

