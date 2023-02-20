Goldendoodle's Antics at Daycare While Owner Away Melt Hearts: 'Big Baby'

A video of a dog being comforted in their owner's absence has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received more than 895,000 views.

The footage shared by user @doodledogrory, which was credited to the account @jennaw66, was posted with a caption reading: "When you're really just a baby."

The clip began with a goldendoodle—a crossbreed between a golden retriever and a poodle—sitting on a couch. A message overlaid on the video read: "Checking the doggy daycare camera while you're on vacation..."

The video ended with a view of a worker inside what appeared to be a dog daycare facility. They held a goldendoodle in their arms while surrounded by several other dogs.

Concerns over how pets will cope in the absence of their owners came to the forefront as many workers returned to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 2021 survey by market research firm OnePoll, conducted in partnership with Banfield Pet Hospital in Portland, Oregon, around a third (32 percent) of pet owners said they recently contacted their veterinarian for advice about making the transition back to work easier on their pets.

Separation anxiety is a serious condition that sees your dog exhibit "extreme stress from the time you leave them alone until you return," said Stephanie Gibeault, a certified personal dog trainer, in a January 2023 article for the American Kennel Club, the world's largest purebred dog registry.

According to Patricia McConnell, a certified applied animal behaviorist, separation anxiety can be thought of as "the equivalent of a panic attack."

Below are some signs of separation anxiety in dogs, as outlined by Gibeault:

Anxious behaviors such as pacing, whining, or trembling while you're gone or as you prepare to leave.

Excessive barking or howling.

Destructive acts, such as chewing or digging, particularly around doors or windows.

Accidents in the house–urinating or defecating.

Excessive salivation, drooling or panting.

Desperate and prolonged attempts to escape confinement, potentially ending in serious injury.

Displaying one or two of the above behaviors occasionally may not be a sign of puppy separation anxiety. However, multiple symptoms exhibited on a regular basis may indicate your dog is suffering from separation anxiety, Gibeault added.

Veterinarians Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg wrote, "Puppies need to learn how to have alone time and amuse themselves with their toys," in an article for VCA. This is one of North America's largest animal hospital chains operating over 1,000 establishments.

The veterinarians added that "a well-adjusted puppy should do well either alone or with the family and will be less likely to have separation anxiety in the future."

The latest video has warmed the hearts of several TikTok users, who praised the daycare worker for comforting the goldendoodle.

User Kris J wrote: "That's a goldendoodle for you lol [laugh out loud]. They are the biggest babies."

In a comment that received 1,334 likes, user akaaronworks posted: "That is so cute! What a sweet employee too taking care of the big baby."

Alexis Rumley commented: "Aww, he's like 'Hold me cause I don't belong here'."

User xoxov06xoxo wrote: "Omg that's 5 star care!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. The video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.