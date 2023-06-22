Puppy Falls Into Dangerously Deep Pit and Gets Rescued in Dramatic Video

A heart-stopping video showing a puppy falling down a dangerously deep hole only to then be rescued by an excavator has gone viral on TikTok.

In astonishing footage shared to the platform by caishvnfioi, the tiny dog can be seen stuck at the bottom of a hole in an unspecified location.

The pup's rescuers initially attempt to convince the canine to climb onto the excavator unaided. However, the dog ends up falling off on the first attempt.

Eager to avoid a repeat, the video shows a man climbing inside the excavator's digging apparatus, before being taken down to the bottom of the hole.

The man then proceeds to pick up the stranded pooch before returning to the excavator to be lifted out of the hole. The entire dramatic rescue, which can be watched here, has received over 15.7 million views and 644,500 likes.

Dog videos on the internet usually help reduce stress, not increase it.

In 2021, a study published in the academic journal Anthrozoos highlighted how dog videos have been shown to reduce stress in human subjects.

Researchers were eager to determine whether watching a video of an active dog generated a better response than one involving a tranquil canine.

To determine if this was the case, 103 participants, including 78 women and 25 men, were first asked to complete a stressful task.

Upon completion, they were asked to watch a video. Some watched videos of a dog playing with a toy, others of a dog resting. Several watched a waterfall flowing through a forest, while one group watched a clip of steam rising in slow motion and another was presented with simply a black screen.

The results showed that watching dog videos of any description led to decrease in feelings of anxiety, along with an increase in overall happiness.

Stock images of a muddy dog and an excavator - dramatic footage of a puppy being rescued using a digger has surfaced on social media. Sunlion2000/Dzmitry Kaprusynka/Getty

In this instance, however, the puppy's plight will have likely had viewers on the edge of their seats. Thankfully, the people in the clip were able to rescue the canine, much to the delight of those watching on TikTok.

"You are heroes," one user wrote, with another commenting: "Thank you for saving the dog." A third commented: "Thank you so very much for saving the poor baby you're a hero," while a fourth said: "Poor puppy thank you for saving."

This isn't the first time a human has come to the rescue of a dog in dramatic circumstances.

A stray puppy was pulled from a lake in an unresponsive state earlier this year. Thankfully, the canine made a full recovery.

In another instance, a dog came within a width of a sandal of potentially suffering serious injury after a close encounter with a moose.

Elsewhere, a retriever is enjoying life in his new home having been rescued from a slaughterhouse in China.

Newsweek has contacted caishvnfioi for comment.

