Woman Saves 'Unresponsive' Puppy From Pond, Then He Introduces His Family

A heartbreaking video of a stray puppy in India who was pulled out of a pond "unresponsive" has had TikTok users on the edge of their seats, with more than 110,000 views.

The creator of the video is Marcy Merritt, a 30-year-old dentistry student and animal-rescue enthusiast from Memphis, Tennessee. She told Newsweek that "the video was filmed north of Mumbai, India, where I was on vacation. The vacation ended up as more of a 'save the dogs' trip!"

Photos of Marcy Merritt and rescue puppy Balaji. They were taken shortly after he was rescued from a near-death situation, after falling in a pond. Courtesy of Marcy Merritt

Merritt explained that a local woman had heard erratic splashing and found a puppy, unable to get itself out of the pond and on his last legs. "Without hesitating, she pulled him from the water and brought him to me because she knew I worked with strays in the U.S.," she said.

In the video, Merritt explains that she had no veterinary supplies with her. So, she rubbed honey "on his white gums as that's where sugars are absorbed the quickest, and slowly brought his temperature back up."

The emaciated and exhausted puppy can be seen sleeping as Merritt explains that she "was sure he would pass, as the fleas abandoned him and crawled up my arms...Then he stood up!"

Photos of Balaji when he was just rescued, compared to now after his full recovery. The dog led the rescuer to his family, and all of them were brought to a rescue center to recover. Courtesy of Marcy Merritt

The puppy took a couple of days to recover and get his strength back. Merritt said: "I knew he was too young to be on his own so I released him and, to my surprise, he led me to his mother and five siblings! They were in a really bad way.

"Thankfully, I was able to reach out to a contact I had at the Samovila Foundation, an animal rescue NGO [non-governmental organisation], who took in the whole family. I was able to raise enough money through my TikTok to pay for their care," Merritt added. The puppy was named Balaji, which means strength and is of Sanskrit origin. The name is usually taken by those who are Hindu by religion.

Users on TikTok were grateful to Merritt for saving the puppy. "Thank you for everything you done to save this precious pup," wrote one, while another commented, "so so sweet thank you for saving him all the best."

"A cliff hanger please post an update," posted another TikTok user.

