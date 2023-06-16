Tears As Retriever Saved From Meat Slaughterhouse Slowly Trusts New Owners

Millions of dogs are abandoned every year, and because shelters are so full, many of them get put down if they're not quick to find a family. Fortunately, the number of dog adoptions from shelters is raising, and many abandoned dogs now get a second chance at life with a family that truly loves them.

One of these lucky dogs is Brooklyn, a golden retriever who recently went viral on social media after his new owners shared a clip of him slowly warming up to them shortly after adoption.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Thursday under the username Pennyfrance, Brooklyn can be seen laying down in his carrier box, afraid of leaving it, but as his mom starts giving him treats, he slowly warms up to her, coming out of his carrier and exploring his new home.

Stock image of a woman adopting a golden retriever. A golden retriever saved from a slaughterhouse in China, slowly warming up to his new owners has melted hearts. Getty Images

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that explains: "At 2 am on Thursday 1st June 2023, the beautiful Brooklyn arrived at our home after traveling from China, through Amsterdam, France, and finally making it to Cobham, UK! Brooklyn was rescued from a meat truck on its way to a slaughterhouse in China, back in March of 2021 at just 6 months old."

Brooklyn's owner Penny told Newsweek: "We believe he is 2 years 9 months old and was rescued by the incredible charity 'Harbin SHS Animal Rescue' in March of 2021 at just 6 months old, from a slaughterhouse meat truck in China.

"A very good friend of mine actually found Brooklyn on the Harbin SHS website and sent it to me saying 'Brother for Stanley?' We instantly fell for him, applied via the website, and the rest, they say, is history. The charity has been incredible and made the whole process extremely easy. We feel eternally grateful to have Brooklyn in our lives.

"Brooklyn is settling in extremely well, he is the most loving and affectionate little boy and adores his older golden retriever brother Stanley, swimming and foods, especially carrots!"

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 3.1 million companion dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year.

Of those, about 710,000 are safely returned to their owners, and around 2 million are adopted. Each year, approximately 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized.

The post quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.4 million views and 94,200 likes on the platform.

@pennyfrance At 2am on Thursday 1st June 2023, the beautiful Brooklyn arrived at our home after travelling from China, through Amsterdam, France and finally making it to Cobham, UK! Brooklyn was rescued from a meat truck on its way to a slaughter house in China, back in March of 2021 at just 6 months old. Since then Brooklyn has been kept safe and loved by the absolutely unbelievable team @Harbin_shs until he found his forever family. Brooklyn is now 2 years 9 months and settling into his new life as a Randall-France, with his big brother Stanley extremely well! I cannot explain how incredible Harbin SHS are as a charity. What they do is unthinkable and we’re so thankful for all their work, which has given us another golden gift 🧡 #rescue #goldenretriever #rescuedog ♬ Get You The Moon - Kina

One user, AusArctics, commented: "We're not gonna hurt you baby' made me lose it. I'm so happy that he will know nothing but love from now on." And Abbey Oldfield said: "Aw what a cutie. So glad he will know love for the rest of his life."

Ieuan Jones wrote: "I'm crying. this is the best video I've ever seen wow you beautiful humans." And Grace Rolfe said: "I have a golden retriever myself, and the thought of that happening makes me wanna cry. Thank you for saving this sweet baby."

Another user, Megan Pitchford, commented: "The licking of his lips means he is stressed about the situation but his body saying he knows he will be loved."

JessicaaEmilyyx added: "It's a lot of time and patience but he trusts you you can tell by how quickly he felt safe with you. Thank you for giving him a beautiful life."

Newsweek reached out to Pennyfrance for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.