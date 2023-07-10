Internet Sympathizes With Puppy Wearing Diaper on Her Period: 'Poor Thing'

TikTok users are in stitches over a dog seen in a diaper during her period in a viral clip.

The video was posted on July 9 by Brynta (@bryntaponn) and has already received 5 million views. The footage shows a large cane corso dog slumped over on a couch while wearing what appears to be a diaper on her backside. The pup is seen snoozing with one leg dangling on the edge of the sofa. In a later comment, the original poster said the dog is 9 months old.

Veterinarians Malcolm Weir, Ryan Llera and Ernest Ward wrote for VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains, that female dogs usually reach sexual maturity when they're around 9 to 10 months old. This is when the animals enter into "heat" or estrus cycles around twice a year, on average, but it varies, depending on the dog.

One of the symptoms of estrus is vaginal bleeding, which may not be apparent until a few days after the dog has entered the cycle. Some female canines may have heavy vaginal bleeding during their cycle, while others may experience minimal bleeding, the

veterinarians added.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "My dog is all of us on our periods." A caption shared with the post adds: "Poor thing."

Some TikTok users questioned why the dog had not been spayed, and the original poster wrote in a later comment: "Her spay is booked. Big dogs benefit from 1-2 heat cycles for bone [development]. And longevity of lives..."

Veterinarians Weir, Llera and Cheryl Yuill wrote in another article for VCA that newer research has shown that some larger breeds "may benefit medically from delaying their spay surgery until after their first heat cycle; however, the consensus at this time is that spaying will increase the lifespan of a dog."

A February 2013 study published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One found a higher occurrence of certain joint disorders and cancers in neutered golden retrievers than among ones that remained intact.

A July 2019 study published in PLOS One, also conducted among golden retrievers, found that, compared to intact dogs, "all gonadectomy [spaying/neutering] age categories showed increased risk for the development of overweight/obesity." Dogs who were 6 months or younger at gonadectomy had "increased risk for orthopedic injury."

The American Veterinary Medical Association says that both the American College of Theriogenologists and the Society for Theriogenology believe that "companion animals not intended for breeding should be spayed or neutered, unless contraindicated by the pet's age, breed, sex, intended use, household environment, or temperament."

The AVMA added that "due to the varied incidence and severity of disease processes, there is no single recommendation that would be appropriate for all dogs."

A case-by-case assessment is required to determine the risks and benefits of spaying/neutering your dog. This includes "its potential effects on neoplasia [abnormal growth of tissue], orthopedic disease, reproductive disease, behavior, longevity, and population management," the AVMA said.

Several TikTok users wondered where the diapers in the latest video were from. In a later comment, the original poster wrote that they are adult-incontinence underwear from the brand Depend, which the poster found at Walmart. "These are womens depends underwear in a size small and we cut a hole for her tail."

Others were sympathetic toward the dog's discomfort during her period.

Rare Jazz wrote: "I used to feel so bad when my dog had hers. I would rub her belly & love on her cause I knew mine was exhausting & hers probably was the same."

The original poster replied: "She gets some extra love for sure."

Monemeow posted: "She looks like she's having one of those days."

User @armani_basil commented: "That little leg killing me."

Mona wrote: "this has been me since Thursday. I hope she gets lots of treats to help with the misery."

