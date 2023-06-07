Dog Given Away in Parking Lot Now 'Winning at Life' After Pilot Adopts Him

A beagle named Rumi has melted hearts all over the internet after a video showing how his life drastically changed after being adopted went viral on social media last month.

In the video, shared on TikTok in May by the dog's owner under the username Rumi_the_beagle, the pup can be seen sleeping on a private plane, owned by his pilot owner, wearing a blanket and a pair of headphones to protect his ears.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "When you were given away for free in a parking lot and now fly private everywhere with humans who center their entire lives around your happiness and wellbeing." Followed by: "This beagle boy is winning at life."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), about 3.1 million companion dogs enter U.S. animal shelters each year.

While about 2 million shelter dogs are adopted each year, about 710,000 who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners. Each year, about 390,000 stray dogs are euthanized in shelters.

Statistics also show that 34 percent of dogs are purchased from breeders, while 23 percent are obtained from an animal shelter or humane society.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the internet. It has received more than 793,600 views and 84,100 likes.

One user, Culi_in_ak, commented: "Did you have any issues with getting him in the plane the first time?" And user 6969 said: "But deep down he still knows he's a free parking lot dog." Karis added: "My poor dog did not win the lotto with us... however, he is loved."

Curiouser and curiouser wrote: "Exactly how a beagle should be treated. Best breed ever. Ever." And Pinklover00 said: "He deserves all the happiness and love in the world." Ms Mynxi added: "Where is this parking lot I need to hang around in, looking lost and homeless??"

Another user, Lucy.5014, commented: "Every dog should have this life!" And JameeJive said: "Beautiful story. Thank you so much for loving and believing in rescues."

Melanie Malaki wrote: "He upgraded for sure." And user5064625837335 said: "Could have gone so bad. Sweet angel!" while angeladarlingg added: "Omg the headphone to protect his soft soft ears."

