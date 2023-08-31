Dog Left Home Alone Caught Being 'Hysterical' on Pet Cam

An out-of-town pet owner was left in hysterics after discovering what their Shih Tzu was up to on their dog-cam.

In a video shared with Newsweek by security camera company Ring, a two-year-old pet pooch by the name of Bubbles can be seen reacting in dramatic fashion to the sound of the house phone ringing.

The clip was captured in July on a camera belonging to Audie, who lives in Delray Beach, Flordia. "I was out of town and keeping an eye on her," he told Ring.

While it's not uncommon for pet owners to leave their dogs home alone, it can often leave them feeling racked with guilt for not being there.

In a survey of 2,000 dog owners conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the canine sitting service DogVacay, two-thirds admitted to leaving their dogs at home alone for long periods of time. More significantly, 80 percent of respondents felt guilty about doing so.

Audie need not have worried too much though. Judging from the video shared by Ring, Bubbles is more than capable of keeping herself entertained.

Given free rein of the house, the video finds her standing in the main hall of Audie's home when suddenly the phone begins to ring.

The pooch reacts quickly and loudly, barking repeatedly as if trying to tell someone to pick it up. At the same time, Bubbles can be seen spinning around in a circle, as if to say "Is no one around to answer that?"

Eventually, the ringing stops and she returns to what she was doing.

However, unbeknownst to her, her human companion had been watching the whole thing and was amused, to say the least.

"[It was] absolutely hysterical that she ran right in front of the camera, reacting to the house phone ringing which she hates, and when it's not answered starts to howl and spin in circles!" Audie told Ring.

"She's done this many times before. Bubbles is not my first Shih Tzu but is proving to be the nuttiest. She was a show dog (her parents and grandparents are all award-winning Shih Tzus)."

Bubbles certainly put on a show here. It's probably not the last time she will either.

She's the latest in a series of canines to be caught on camera getting up to no good while their owners are out.

One puppy recently went viral after his excited reaction to the visit of a window cleaner was caught on a Ring camera.

In another security camera reveal, a homeowner was shocked to discover what her rescue dog got up to around the house. Then there was the serial napper who was finally busted on his owner's bed thanks to a hidden camera.

