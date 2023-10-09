Rescue and Adoption

Dog Missing for 2 Years Turns Up 590 Miles Away: 'Never Lost Hope'

Rescue and Adoption Viral Trends Online Dogs

A dog that was stolen two years ago is set to be reunited with his owner.

Gunner was found as a stray in Dunbar, West Virginia, and brought to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in the same state by a concerned citizen. But nobody predicted where his story would go next.

"Part of our intake protocol is to scan every animal for a microchip. Sure enough, Gunner had one," Angie Gillenwater from Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association told Newsweek. Thanks to the microchip, the team was able to get his owner's contact information and gave him a call.

"He was overwhelmed with emotions," Gillenwater said of the call with the man who was to be reunited with his pet. "His dog was stolen from him in Ohio, and he had tried desperately for two years to find his friend. Personally, I couldn't imagine that phone call. He was close to tears, happy tears, of course."

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found.

Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

However, there was another snag in this particular. Gunner's owner, Cody Crider, had moved to Savannah, Georgia, and does not have the means to travel back to West Virginia to collect Gunner.

Gunner and his owner had more good news when an offer came in to transport the pup the 590 miles so the pair could be reunited.

"As of right now, Gunner is scheduled to leave next weekend, October 14," said Gillenwater. "A local organization by the name of PigPig of St. Albans is transporting [him]. They have two drivers who are making the trip to Savannah."

In a post on Facebook, Crider said: "I never lost hope and just wanted him to be safe wherever he was. It's been over two years and I got a call that he was found today. My heart is full and I'm so glad he's coming home safe. Thank you guys for everything you do this is a wonderful community."

Earlier this year, another dog was reunited with his owner after turning up in a different state. The 7-year-old bull terrier Panda's microchip meant that he went back with his human in Colorado after showing up in Kansas.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC