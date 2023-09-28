Dog 'Obsessed' With Stuffed Toys Gets Giant Teddy From Grandma in Sweet Vid

Some dogs will always behave like children, no matter how old or big they are. A large canine called Hadley has melted hearts online after her reaction to her grandma's new present went viral on social media.

The post was shared on TikTok on September 4 by her owner, under the username @hcathers. It shows Hadley, a 4-year-old Bernese mountain dog, strolling around her garden with one of her stuffed animals in her mouth when suddenly her grandma comes with a present. As soon as she notices her gift, Hadley runs toward the massive stuffed animal toy that her grandma has brought her, never letting go of it again.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that reads: "My dog is obsessed with stuffed animals so my grandma got her this." It is followed by: "She's so cute it physically hurts."

The pet wellness experts at Wag! say that there are many reasons why dogs like to play with stuffed toys.

It could be because of their instinct to hunt and kill prey, which has been carried on from their ancestors, wolves. It could mean that dogs carry toys around as a sign that they want to play with you. And for female dogs, it could also be one of the first signs of a false pregnancy.

A Bernese mountain dog playing with a stuffed animal toy in a garden. The internet is in tears after the owner of a canine of the same breed shared her pup's reaction to her grandma's giant present. Getty Images

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 3 million views and 541,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Kat, commented: "Has she TRIED to bring on a walkie w/yall?? I wish stuffies lasted that long in our house.. I have put mine waaayy out of reach!! they'd "explode" here." And GSD_momfurever posted: "Love how she ditched the smaller stuffed animal as soon as she saw the big one."

Desirae Soares wrote: "Her running in the house like 'Moooooooom! Mom! mom! mom! lookit what gramma got me!' Best day ever I'll bet! Lol [laugh out loud]." And shelly belly added: "All the other stuffed animals lying around along the way have me giggling. so adorable."

Another user, Ashley Brooks, commented: "My husky LOVES stuffed animals but only small ones and she prefers ones so tiny they're technically cat toys. She snuggles them."

