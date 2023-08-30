Tears Over Dog's Reaction to Owner Leaving for Vacation: 'Worst Feeling'

A pet owner has shared her dog's crestfallen reaction to being left at home while she heads off on vacation.

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle @carmdistef, the young pup can be seen enjoying one last cuddle with its human companion, a young woman called Carmela.

The bichon-type dog appears none too happy about being left. In fact, it seems to be on the verge of tears—and it's not the only one. The clip, which has been watched over 3.1 million times in three weeks, has generated a similar reaction from viewers.

Leaving a pet behind to go on vacation can be so difficult that some animal lovers simply refuse to do it.

In a survey of 500 pet parents by the website Rover.com, 37 percent said they had previously chosen not to travel so they could stay at home with their dog.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents had opted to drive to a destination rather than fly, so the dog could come along too. Women (25 percent) were more likely than men (14 percent) to bring their dogs on trips, the survey found.

The woman in the @carmdistef video might not be willing to go to those lengths, but she's clearly cut up at having to leave her dog. "The worst feeling," she wrote in the TikTok caption.

Many watching agreed. "She looks so sad," one commented. "I want to hug her."

A second wrote: "No matter how many times I do it, I'll still cry my eyes out."

According to one TikTok user, "the dog is making it 100 times more sad." Another posted: "My first time leaving my dog was so hard she climbed inside my suitcase!!!"

Other commenters, like the pet owners in the Rover survey, simply could not contemplate leaving their dog behind, or had tried it once and never wanted to do it again.

"It actually makes me just not want to go on holiday," wrote one. Another posted: "I couldn't do it. I take my baby everywhere now."

A third admitted: "This is exactly why I haven't gone on 1 since I got my fur baby. I feel guilty going grocery shopping."

