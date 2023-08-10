Heartwarming

Paralyzed Dog With Wheelchair Zoomies Melts Hearts: 'She Is on Fire'

By
Heartwarming Pets Dogs Disability Paralysis

A video of a paralyzed dog furiously running free with the help of her wheelchair has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on August 9 by TikTok account @pumpkinandfriends2 and has received almost 1 million views at the time of writing.

The footage shows Pumpkin, a partially paralyzed dog, zooming across a pavement at a park, with her hind legs supported by a wheelchair. A caption shared with the post reads: "Unedited, uncut.... no music. Just Pumpkin enjoying her wheels."

Dog with paralyzed hind legs using wheelchair.
A dog at a park using wheelchair support for its hind legs. A video of a partially paralyzed canine supported by such a device, running furiously across a park pavement, has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Paralysis in dogs often occurs because "communications between the spinal cord and the brain have been disrupted," explains a July 2009 article by PetMD.

Some dog breeds are more prone to paralysis than others, including ones that are low to the ground and have long backs, such as dachshunds and basset hounds.

Others may be genetically predisposed to a condition known as degenerative myelopathy (DM). This disease attacks the nerves in the spines of older dogs (ones that are over 7 years old). "This is a slow-acting, progressive disorder that eventually leads to paralysis of the hind legs," the PetMD article explains.

Breeds affected by DM include Welsh corgis, boxers, German shepherds, Chesapeake Bay retrievers and Irish setters.

Can all dogs run as fast as Pumpkin in the latest viral video?

"All dogs run very similarly, no matter if they weigh two or eighty kilograms," said a 2011 study by researchers from Germany's Jena University.

The study added: "Therefore it is not thigh and upper arm and lower leg and forearm that are correlated but the shoulder blade and the thigh, the upper arm and lower leg and forearm and middle foot.

"The centre of rotation of the front legs is the shoulder blade which is only connected to the skeleton through the musculature. The actual shoulder joint stays nearly immobile in the dogs' process of movement," the study said.

@pumpkinandfriends2

Unedited, uncut.... no music. Just Pumpkin enjoying her wheels 🐾❤️♿️

♬ original sound - Pumpkinandfriendscharity

Several TikTok users were delighted by the dog's enthusiastic running in the latest viral clip.

User annasnewchapter wrote: "Obviously, she clearly has no setback or disability. She is on fire."

Andrea.cfitness posted: "Zoomies!! You can tell how free she feels."

Sydney Lim commented: "That is so cute! She is as free as the wind!"

Miranda Miller798 wrote: "off roading!!! get it girl!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC