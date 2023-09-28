A golden retriever's somewhat-revealing report card from a doggy day care center has been praised online, with many people finding it hilarious.

Dogs are well known for having their own personalities and quirks as this pet has shown.

In a viral clip shared on TikTok, user Tori Beck, who goes by the username @toricbeck, wrote that her teenage golden retriever Obi-Wan recently went to a doggy day care where his behavior was commented on in a report card.

The caption read: "POV (point of view): Your firstborn gets caught being a big 'humper' in daycare."

As the clip continued, Obi-Wan could be seen being cradled in a man's arms while Beck looked over his report card.

The comments in Obi-Wan's report card read: "Obi-Wan is so much fun in group. He loves to play with all the dogs and has a blast.

"He does get humpy but is learning. He isn't a fan of breakfast but devours dinner after a day of playing," the appraisal added.

Other notable points raised on Obi-Wan's report card were that he was restless "and did not like sleep," as well as needing frequent potty time. A cheeky caption from Obi-Wan's point of view read: "I regret nothing."

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) said that dogs are the most-popular pets in the country.

The association added that 65.1 million households own at least one dog and that cats, the second most-popular pet, were found in 46.5 million homes in the U.S.

The APPA also found that millennials make up the largest share of pet owners across the country with 33 percent, followed by Generation Xers at 25 percent and then baby boomers at 24 percent.

Since being shared on September 22, the clip has been seen on more than 1 million occasions and was liked more than 135,000 times.

TikTok user Jodi M wrote: "OK, so it was one time. He may or may not have learned and might do it again."

Jab2200 added: "My doodle got the same report and I've never been more embarrassed."

Chelcie commented: "We all get a little humpy sometimes, was it a Wednesday?"

Claire posted: "He's so cute. But on a serious note, my dog gets 'humpy' when he has to use the bathroom."

