Dachshund Copying His Mom on Pregnancy Ball Leaves Internet Howling

A video of a dog reaction's to his pregnant owner while she's using an exercise ball has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by @victoriiadanielle and had 1.2 million views at the time of writing.

The footage shows a dachshund appearing to move in sync with a pregnant woman bouncing herself on an exercise ball next to the dog. The pup is seen furiously moving the front half of his body up and down against a floor, with his ears flopping about.

A caption shared with the post reads: "Remy is his Moms HYPE MANN!!~ We are patiently waiting for James' arrival."

A stock image of a pregnant woman sitting on an exercise ball, with her arms stretched above her head. A video of a dachshund dog reacting to his pregnant owner using a pregnancy ball has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

As touching as the dog's reaction in the latest video might seem, can our canine friends sense that you're pregnant?

It's hard to know for sure but a woman's change in hormone levels might be what canines may be noticing. Research has shown that a dog's heightened sense of smell enables them to sniff out other conditions from cancer and seizures to even stress.

According to Dr. Ann Hohenhaus, a staff veterinarian at New York City's Animal Medical Center, our canines have 60 times as many smell receptors as humans and 40 times as much brain power devoted to smell. This allows them to decipher 30,000 to 100,000 scents, the veterinarian explained in a June 2021 article for the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Russ Hartstein, a certified behaviorist and dog trainer in Los Angeles, told the AKC: "Dogs are highly sensitive and intimate in studying behavior and subtle movements," so they'll notice something is different about a pregnant woman on a physical/behavioral level and respond accordingly.

Veterinarian Dr. Rachel Barrack, the owner of Animal Acupuncture in New York City, told the AKC that dogs can also pick up on changes "in an emotional way, such as your feelings and your mood," during pregnancy.

She said many expectant mothers reported that their dogs are more affectionate and/or protective. "It's likely due to the scent and your hormones, as well as possible changes in your mood," she said.

The latest viral clip has delighted users on TikTok, with several especially enamored by the dog's ears.

Vampy_luna simply noted: "The ear flops," while Elizabeth S said: "His ears make me so happy."

Megan Hogan noted the dog must have been saying: "We're in this together!!," while Mercedes Roth said the pup was the "best coach EVER."

User jessiemack662 said: "He's so supportive."

User chaos gremlin wrote: "The kind of emotional support we all need."

