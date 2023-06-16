Beautiful Moment Dog Realizes Owner Is Pregnant Captured in Video: 'Crying'

A pet owner has shared a video appearing to show the moment his beloved dog realized they were expecting a baby.

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle massi_e_mino, an American Bully by the name of Mino can be seen sitting close to his human companion's baby bump.

His other human friend, Massi, sits close by with a stethoscope which he has placed on Mino's ears. He proceeds to put the stethoscope to the pregnant woman's stomach.

Stock images of a dog, a pregnant woman and an ultrasound scan of an unborn baby. A dog's reaction to learning his owner is expecting has sparked tears on TikTok Antonio Sanjurjo Astorgano/sunyaluk/Getty

It's clear from Mino's reaction that he has heard the heartbeat of the unborn baby inside. Moments later, Massi removes the stethoscope from Mino's ears and the dog proceeds to begin licking the woman's pregnant stomach as if saying hello to the baby growing inside.

Mino then turns his attention to the woman herself, dishing out several affectionate licks as if to say "congratulations." He then returns to licking her stomach, with Massi once again fitting the stethoscope around the dog's ears so he can hear the heartbeat.

The enchanting video, which has garnered over 53 million views, can be watched here.

While it's difficult to know for certain, Mino appears to understand that his owner is expecting a baby. Experts and pet owners alike have long debated whether dogs are able to ascertain if a human is pregnant.

A 2021 study published in the scientific journal Animals noted that pregnant people undergo several hormonal changes that can result in subtle shifts in the scent of their body. They theorized that it is therefore possible that dogs could detect these changes through their hypersensitive sense of smell.

Although all of this remains entirely theoretical, it was enough for those watching on TikTok, many of whom flooded the video's comments section with their reactions to the footage. "This is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen," one wrote, with another commenting: "That has to be the sweetest dog I've ever seen in my life."

A third said: "Awww he totally stops to listens too," while a fourth declared Mino was "going to be the best big brother!" One viewer was "crying" after watching the clip, with another writing: "When they know, They know."

This isn't the first time a dog's reaction to learning their owner is expecting has gone viral and could be the first of many clips involving Mino. In the past, canines have been known to form special bonds with young infants. In some cases they have even become best friends.

Congratulations to Mino, Massi and the rest of the family.

Newsweek has contacted massi_e_mino for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.