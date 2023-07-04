Reason Dog Refuses To Socialize at Daycare Praised Online—'Knows Her Worth'

While many dogs love going to daycare and playing with their canine friends, TikTok users can't get enough of this dog who only wants to spend time with the daycare employees instead.

A video shared by TikTok user @ewingvideokc showed footage of the many dogs roaming around the daycare facility, and they all looked to be having a great time— except for one. The pet industry has seen a huge growth in recent years, with a rise in daycare facilities playing a major role in that increase, but at this particular daycare facility, there was one dog who refused to leave the daycare staff alone and stayed glued to their side instead, and that had to be @ewingvideokc's dog.

The caption over the video explained that she got "a report from doggy daycare" that her dog "won't interact with the dogs and only wants pets all day." Thankfully everyone was able to see the funny side of her dog's neediness, and the staff don't look too displeased about offering her fuss.

Dog owner @ewingvideokc isn't too concerned about the dog's clinginess, as she insists that she does enjoy going to daycare and that "she is living her truth."

Since the clip was posted on June 28, it has been viewed over 487,000 times and received more than 23,900 likes at the time of writing.

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) estimated that in 2022, over $136 billion was spent on pets across the country. This overall figure has risen from $123 billion in 2021, and from $108 billion in 2020.

Pet owners these days are happy to spend a few extra dollars on their beloved companion, ranging from everyday food costs to regular grooming sessions, and even dog walkers to keep them active.

Once the overall cost was broken down, the largest category was pet food and treats, which cost over $58 billion throughout 2022. The second most expensive category was veterinary care and product sales, costing owners $35 billion.

When it comes to services such as boarding, daycare, grooming, training and dog walking, this array of pet services cost owners more than $11 billion in the year, showing the value placed in these facilities.

When @ewingvideokc paid for her dog to go to daycare, she was probably expecting the pup to do a bit more exploring and integrate herself more with the other dogs. However, she joked in the caption alongside the viral video that "she knows her worth" and prefers attention from people rather than dogs.

Although in a reply to a comment on the post, @ewingvideokc admitted that there have been times when she's made friends too. She wrote: "One day she made a dog friends, and the employees were all so excited for her."

Many TikTok users have loved the video and want to see more of the clingy dog's antics. Evidently, she isn't the only dog who gets this type of report from daycare, as other dog owners have commented on the viral post to share their own similar tales.

One comment reads: "my dog does this too. I should just send him to a children's daycare at this point."

Another person commented: "Mine is like this as well. Some dogs are more introverted than others just like us. The pets are just this way to get comfort and reduce the anxiety."

"Spoiled baby, so cute," wrote another TikTok user.

