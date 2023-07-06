Tears as Dog Saved From Shelter's Euthanasia List and He Can't Believe It

A video of a shelter dog saved from undergoing euthanasia has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted six days ago by TikTok user Jazz and Fish+friends (@the_service_fish) and has received more than 162,000 views.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "My friend and I drove 2 hours away to a shelter where they euthanize like crazy. They have 300-400 dogs." The footage shows Perseus (also known as Percy), a mixed-breed husky, inside a cage. "Two days ago this lucky guy stole my heart and made the walk back out through those front doors," the message continues.

A Siberian husky seen inside a cage.

Each year, around 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters across the country, including 3.1 million dogs, based on 2019 data compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Around 65 percent of the dogs that enter shelters are adopted, while 13 percent are euthanized.

The charity says: "While it can't be said that the ASPCA is 'for' euthanasia, it recognizes the inevitable necessity for euthanasia in certain circumstances."

The nonprofit adds that there are more pets than there are appropriate homes in many parts of the country. Long-term housing of pets in cages without access to exercise or social activities is "not an acceptable alternative."

The ASPCA believes that "unwanted pets deserve a dignified, painless death rather than suffer from such cruelties as malnutrition, disease or trauma, outcomes commonly associated with an unwanted and/or uncared-for existence.

"Euthanasia must be understood for what it is: a last-step, end-of-the-road option to spare animals further hardship and suffering," the ASPCA says.

How Do You Know That Euthanasia Is the Only Option?

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, veterinarians Tammy Hunter and Robin Downing wrote: "At some point, most dogs will develop a life-limiting disease (such as organ failure or cancer). As soon as such a diagnosis is made, it is time to begin measuring the dog's quality of life.

"Your veterinarian will be better equipped to help you identify the right time for euthanasia if you keep him or her informed about the day-to-day details of your dog's life at home," the veterinarians added.

'Welcome Home Percy'

Another note overlaid on the latest viral clip reads: "For a dog walking in [to this shelter]... their chances of coming back out are low."

In a later comment, the original poster said Percy arrived at the shelter alone and "was kept separately like all the other dogs."

Another message across the video reads: "He kept looking back and heading back to those doors. This isn't a walk bud. You're coming home!" Percy is seen on a leash outdoors.

"Welcome home Percy," a final message on the clip reads, as the dog is seen walking towards what appeared to be the door of an apartment inside a building.

Several TikTok users were moved by Percy's rescue story in the latest viral clip.

Anouk wrote: "Ahw, what a beautiful boy, so happy you could save him."

User @spookysky21 posted: "So glad you saved this sweet boy."

User sayedmustar commented: "He's a beauty. You're so Lucky to have found him. Wish you both the Best."

Some users were quick to criticize the shelter, such as Brian Rodger, who wrote: "Any person working in kill shelters and killing animals daily need to take a hard look at themselves."

The original poster replied: "The staff were crying as they walked him back. They have to carry the burden of a job that nobody wants to do. They were so happy when I grabbed him."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

