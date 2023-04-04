Dog Gets Rescued 6 Hours Before Being Euthanized: 'He Just Needs Love' 

A video of a dog picked up by a foster owner who wanted to "save him" hours before he was to be put down has gone viral on TikTok, with 2 million views.

The clip was shared by the TikTok account @thehealingpawsproject but credited to @thelifeofjolene, which no longer appears to be available.

A caption shared with the video read: "Ben is safe. This sweet boy is safe & has a second chance."

Every year, around 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters across the country, including 3.1 million dogs, according to 2019 data compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Among those that enter the shelters are "surrendered animals" whose owners can "no longer care for them due to financial, behavioral or other unforeseen barriers," the nonprofit explained.

The data shows that around 65 percent of the dogs that enter shelters are adopted, while 13 percent are euthanized.

According to a message overlaid on the clip, the Australian cattle dog (also known as a red heeler), was within six hours of being euthanized because of his "fearful behavior." The clip showed a pup backing into a corner, while nervously staring back at the camera in an enclosure.

A subsequent message read that "a rescue tagged him & allowed me to go save him as a foster."

Ben was "so shut down, scared and aggressive," it took three people to get him out of the shelter, according to another message. The animal was shown sitting in a dog carrier in the back of a car.

As Ben was seen in a dog crate at home, another note across the clip read: "I had to carry him into his new space. He was so rigid and terrified. It only took 20 minutes for him to realize he was safe."

Another message stated: "I couldn't even touch him in the shelter and now he's leaning into some loves," as a person was seen gently petting Ben's face.

"It's amazing how smart they are. He knows he's safe. Rest up sweet boy!!" read a final message across the video, with Ben seen standing up in his crate.

How Do You Determine That Euthanasia Is the Only Option?

The nonprofit says that, while it can't be said that the ASPCA is "for" euthanasia, "it recognizes the inevitable necessity for euthanasia in certain circumstances."

The ASPCA explains there are more pets than there are appropriate homes in many parts of the country. Long-term housing of pets in cages without access to exercise or social activities is "not an acceptable alternative."

The nonprofit believes that "unwanted pets deserve a dignified, painless death rather than suffer from such cruelties as malnutrition, disease or trauma. These outcomes commonly associated with an unwanted and/or uncared-for existence.

"Euthanasia must be understood for what it is: a last-step, end-of-the-road option to spare animals further hardship and suffering," the ASPCA said.

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains, veterinarians Tammy Hunter and Robin Downing said: "At some point, most dogs will develop a life-limiting disease (such as organ failure or cancer). As soon as such a diagnosis is made, it is time to begin measuring the dog's quality of life.

"Your veterinarian will be better equipped to help you identify the right time for euthanasia if you keep him or her informed about the day-to-day details of your dog's life at home," they advised.

'He Deserves a Second Chance'

Several users on TikTok were moved by the dog's rescue story in the latest viral video.

Winter1979 asked: "Why the hell would they put him down because he is scared. That's evil. He just needs love."

Angeelah wrote: "Thank you for saving that baby. He deserves a second chance in life," to which the original poster replied: "He's going to get his chance and all the love he deserves!"

Leah Marie Fuls posted: "So glad he was rescued," while Halen Love wrote: "Aaaw sweet baby. Thank you for helping him."

Annie commented: "Oh please give him all the love and time he needs to trust you."

