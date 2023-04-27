Funny Clip Shows Dog Resisting Waking Up His Sleeping Dad: 'Not Touching'

A dog has melted hearts all over the internet after a clip of him undecided between waking up his owner to get cuddles or letting him sleep because he loves him went viral.

In the video shared on TikTok on Monday, under the username Thatsrex2018, Rex the rescue pup can be seen sitting on the couch. He's next to his sleeping dad, raising his paws and pointing them at him, as he decides whether to wake him up or let him sleep.

Meanwhile, the female owner, who's sat in front of him watching TV, can be heard saying: "No daddy's sleeping. No, leave him alone. He's sleeping!" The post comes with a caption that reads: "When you need Dad to pet you but also want him to sleep."

Around 3.1 million dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Each year, about 2 million shelter dogs are adopted, and 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized. Around 710,000 dogs who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has received more than 2.1 million views and 300,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, Lara, commented: "Can I pet that dog? CAN I PET THAT DOG?!" And Roxy1462 wrote: "He's like plzzz let me touch him." Makayelah Love added: "I'm not gone do it I'm just [thinking] about."

Nunya wrote: "whispering to the dog while [the] tv is on full blast." And Waffles and Maple posted: "But baby needs his pets!" Brandi Lynn Mitchell wrote: "I'm not touching you...I'm not touching you..." And Mustang Sally added: "Just taunting mommy!"

Another user, Mom of Goddesses, commented: "I love the look on his face when he switches paws like will this one work." And Pepper and Pumpkin wrote: "This is hilarious!!!" Rigatoni added: "I might die of a cuteness overdose."

Paul Blart posted: "OMG BROOO, he's all like WAKE UP!!!" And Jason Thurman wrote: "But just a lil touchy tho.." And roXi17 added: "Our dog launches himself on top dad."

