Tears as Woman Takes Senior Shelter Dog to Beach to Give Him 'The Best Day'

A 10-year-old German shepherd being taken out of a rescue shelter for a fun-filled beach day has melted hearts online, after his Ukrainian owners had to move on without him.

The viral video shows a volunteer from the Triple A Marbella animal shelter in Spain taking Den out for a joyful day at the beach. It's something they aren't sure if he was ever able to do before. The caption on the video, which has 1.2 million views, adds that the idea behind the trip was to give Den "the best day of his life."

There are many organizations trying to help not only the Ukrainian people, but their pets as well. The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) helped over 103,000 animals throughout 2022 by providing them with shelters; delivering food and supplies to rescue centers; and offering veterinary services.

Photos of Den the 10-year-old German shepherd at the beach. Den has been at a shelter in Marbella, Spain, since May 2022. @the_littlepaws

A lot of the efforts by the IFAW are aimed at helping people with companion animals, such as cats and dogs. However, the fund has also helped bring many other animals to safety since the start of the Ukrainian conflict. At the start of 2023, the IFAW rescued 576 bats from northern Ukraine and relocated them to a zoo. There have also been efforts to rescue wildlife, such as bears, lions, tigers and wolves.

Den and his owners were displaced by the war in Ukraine in 2022, so they fled to Spain. Den's owners then traveled to New Zealand where they have extended family. Sadly, they didn't think Den could travel that far, so he was left in Spain with a friend to take care of him.

Before long, Den was abandoned by her and brought to the shelter in May 2022. By checking his identification chip, the shelter contacted his original owners. They were devastated to hear that their German shepherd had been deserted.

Now, while the shelter tries to find a permanent home for Den, its staff members are making sure he gets plenty of love under their care, as well as memorable days out like this. One of the shelter's volunteers told Newsweek that the TikTok video has generated a huge outpouring of love for Den.

Laura, who works at the animal shelter in Marbella, explained that the shelter regularly does something called Dog For a Day, where volunteers take one of the animals out for a fun and enriching day.

"We took Den out of his kennel and took him to the beach for the day," Laura told Newsweek. "We don't know if he has ever been to the beach or in the ocean before.

"The cutest thing was that he brought his special toy from his kennel to the beach," Laura added.

"Den is very loved in our shelter. He's walked daily by our volunteers and given as much love, care and attention as possible. But a shelter is no place for a senior dog. We know this and are desperately looking for his retirement home."

Laura added that not only are special days like this fun for the dog, but they also aid with their behavior and well-being. This in turn helps for when they get rehomed.

While many people were disheartened to see Den have to return to the shelter after his beach trip, Laura said that the dogs are happy and comfortable in their kennels.

"We have had a huge response on social media to his video, which was the goal," she added.

"We were surprised when the video went viral and reached viewers across the world. Many people were angry we took Den back to his kennel after his trip, but that's how it is in a shelter," Laura said.

"Some good news is that we have received lots of interest in Den, so hopefully we can find his forever home very soon."

Since the TikTok video was posted on March 25, it has generated over 146,000 likes. There are also thousands of comments from people who felt so moved by the video.

One comment on the video reads: "I burst into tears and called my dog to me – we don't deserve dogs, they are so magical."

Another person wrote: "Please someone adopt this beautiful creature."

