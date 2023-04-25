Internet Amazed by Boxer Climbing out of Pen at Day Care: 'Escape Artist'

TikTok users have been left in hysterics by a boxer puppy who made the great escape and climbed out of his pen at doggy day care.

The video was posted by TikTok user @joanna_hammel19 on March 15, and it has amassed more than 6.3 million views and 538,000 likes. Despite being in a tall enclosure, the boxer scales the mesh gate and climbs over the top, before running to freedom. Hammel captioned the viral video to say she "caught the escape artist on camera."

The American Kennel Club (AKC) highlights how powerful and muscular a fully grown boxer can be, adding that they can "move like the athletes" they share a name with.

Boxers also need plenty of stimulation to stop them becoming bored. They have a mind of their own and impeccable problem-solving skills, according to the AKC. If they feel stuck or idle, the chances are that they will find a solution to get out of that situation.

TikTok users have loved seeing this boxer puppy's problem-solving skills on full display, but there are ways of preventing such skilled escape artists from bolting.

Dog trainer and a day-care owner herself, Ali Smith of Rebarkable told Newsweek some helpful tips that owners could use to keep their canine contained in one area.

Smith said: "Make sure you satisfy the dog's exercise and mental stimulation needs. Often, a dog who is being denied a thing that makes them happy has a lot more motivation to leave the home, or find a way to wiggle out.

"Always make your dog wear a collar and consider GPS trackers. This way, you'll get an alert to circumvent the escape artist quickly.

"It's also important to train the dog to prevent door dashing and improve their recall. Training is fundamental," Smith added.

While a perfectly trained dog doesn't happen overnight, it can happen with persistence and as long as everyone in the home is on the same page.

As well as this guidance, Smith also said owners should make sure that their dog's chips and identification tags are up to date, just in case their pets do manage to escape.

Hammel's TikTok video has already generated over 3,100 comments. Many dog owners wrote that they recognized this exact stunt as typical boxer behavior.

These comments on the video include one from user Kathryn Daniel320 that reads: "Should have known it was a boxer." Another commenter, user1979..0421, wrote: "damn, boxers are so smart."

Other users posted about how impressed they were by the boxer's strength and balance, even comparing him to a gymnast. One comment reads: "That dismount though...stuck the landing!"

