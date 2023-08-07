Dog's Response to His Very Own Birthday Cake Praised: 'No More Patience'

A dog called Chachi has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of his hilarious reaction to seeing his birthday cake went viral on social media.

The post was shared on TikTok a week ago by the dog's owner under the username @swimmydiddly. In the footage, the pup can be seen enjoying all the attention that his family and friends are giving to him on his birthday like a good boy. However, as soon as the cake comes out, Chachi eats it all in just one bite, but only after his owner was done blowing the candles.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "Chachi's birthday...instant classic!"

A dog with a party hat celebrating its birthday. An impatient pet who couldn't wait to eat his birthday cake has gone viral. Getty Images

If you think that your pup is growing up so fast, wait until you hear the seven-year theory. This says that each dog year is the equivalent of seven human years, and while it's not entirely true, it's also not completely wrong.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says that, although each dog year is not exactly equivalent to seven of ours, it is more than just one. The exact equivalent to human years depends on the dog's age and size.

As a general guideline, though, the American Veterinary Medical Association says that 15 human years equals the first year of a medium-sized dog's life. Year two for a dog equals about nine years for a human, and after that, each human year would be approximately five years for a dog.

AKC says that the 'senior' classification of dogs is based on the fact that pets age faster than humans, and start getting more age-related problems earlier. Large dog breeds usually have shorter lifespans compared to smaller ones and are often considered senior when they are 5 to 6 years old.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.5 million views and more than 553,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Sarenity Wagner, commented: "He's like 'okay, enough of this... MINE." And weratedogs wrote: "he waited until you blew the candle out, which was very respectful of him." User lifetoast added: "I love senior dogs getting impatient it's one of my fav genres of videos." And Marisol85 posted: "At his age he has no more patience."

Schonxo wrote: "The chaos and the screaming is sending me." And Hair and Hay commented: "He honestly waited longer than I thought he would so this one is on y'all." Besttieeeeee posted: "his eleventh bday he knows what's up." And Rob added: "Me once appetizers come out at the party." Talliec78 joked: "at that age there's no time to waste."

