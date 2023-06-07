Family at Pet Adoption Event Stumbles Upon Dog They Feared Was Lost Forever

A New York City family was reunited with their long-lost dog in extraordinary circumstances.

About 10 million pets are lost in the U.S. every year, according to the American Human Society, and Mocha was once among their number. The dog's family feared the worst after she went missing in January, according to Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a nonprofit charity set up to find loving homes for homeless and abandoned pets in the Big Apple.

The family had gone on a weeklong vacation, leaving their beloved dog in the care of a friend, but they returned to the devastating news that she had run off. Five months later, the family's members were walking through a Paws in the Park adoption event, hoping to bring home a new four-legged friend, when the mother spotted a familiar face.

Unbeknownst to them, a month earlier Mocha had been found tied to a post on New Lots Avenue near the ASPCA in Brooklyn. She was subsequently brought to ACC by New York police officers in hopes of finding her a new home.

Shelter dog Mocha was reunited with his family at an adoption event in a New York City park after running away in January. the Animal Care Centers of NYC

Mocha quickly became a favorite among the staffers and volunteers at the shelter, where she was named Sandy. Everyone there had high hopes for her adoption, having seen that she had the temperament of a family dog. What they never could have imagined, however, was that Mocha already had a family who had all but given up hope that she would return.

That all changed the moment they locked eyes with the dog in the park. They immediately recognized Mocha as the pet they had loved and nurtured since she was a puppy, and Mocha was ecstatic at seeing her human companions again.

Staffers working at the ACC event that day captured the emotional reunion on camera. "That's my dog," the family's father, who was understandably choked up, can be heard saying as the children and delighted mom surround the excited canine.

While Mocha's reaction clearly indicated that they were her owners, the family provided verifiable proof of ownership, after which she was reunited with them.

It was an emotional moment not just for Mocha's family but also for those who had come to the aid of the dog they had grown to love as Sandy.

ACC volunteer Jay Damashek, who was handling Mocha for the adoption event, told Newsweek it was "the most exciting moment to happen in his over 10 years of volunteering with ACC."

Mocha was renamed Sandy at the shelter. Staff and volunteers always noted he had the temperament of a family dog. the Animal Care Centers of NYC

Katy Hansen, the director of communications at ACC, told Newsweek: "Many people don't realize that your local shelter is the first place you should look when your pet goes missing. Since we are the only rescue organization mandated to take in all stray animals, if your pet goes missing in NYC, they have probably been brought in to us. In 2022 ACC reunited 622 dogs with their families."

She continued: "It's so crazy that Mocha was found right near the Petco Love Lost booth where they were taking photos of pets to house in their database of lost and found pets using this really cool facial recognition technology."

Aside from going to your local shelter, owners should register their pet online at lost.petcolove.org/ because its database is linked to shelters across the nation, Hansen said.

