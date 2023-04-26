'Intervention' Needed as Golden Retriever Puppy Goes Wild on Soccer Pitch

A video of a golden retriever puppy appearing captivated by the smell of the grass or paint on a soccer pitch line has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, titled "Dope nose" and shared by @golden.dad, has received 3.4 million views. It shows the pup walking on the field along a white soccer pitch line while sniffing. The dog is then seen toppling over and rubbing its body along the grass.

A caption shared with the post reads: "Line after line. Intervention? Or let the experimental phase run its course."

A stock image of a golden retriever appearing to sniff a soccer ball in a grass field.

The golden retriever's reaction to the scents of the soccer pitch line or grass comes as no surprise since dogs are known for their heightened sense of smell. Research has shown that sniffing plays a major role in canine cognition and behavior.

"The canine sense of smell is optimized by having specialized primary and secondary olfactory [relating to the sense of smell] systems and by employing specific sniffing patterns to maximize airflow and stimuli detection," according to an August 2022 study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Neuroscience.

The impressive smelling abilities of dogs have been used to detect disease in individuals, such as COVID-19 and cancerous tumors, the study found.

Is Sniffing Paint Harmful for Dogs?

Some users on TikTok wrote that the paint from the soccer pitch line could be harmful for the dog in the latest viral video.

Juniper servicedog posted: "Being that he's hugging paint that is likely toxic...stop him," while user @kiwithereal1 wrote: "Maybe don't let your dog run its face through possible toxic paint or chalk."

Paints, varnishes and stains come in a variety of formulations, "many of which are dangerous to dogs," wrote veterinarians Renee Schmid, Ahna Brutlag and Colleen M. Almgren for VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains.

The veterinarians added that dogs are "naturally curious," so they may "walk through freshly painted or varnished areas and chew on or lick paint/varnish and supplies."

They explained that "a small taste or touch of paint is unlikely to cause significant symptoms" in a canine. However, consuming "several chips of paint can easily poison a dog the size of a Labrador retriever."

'Having the Time of His Life'

Several users on TikTok were amused by the golden retriever puppy in the clip. Hi wrote: "He might go through medical withdrawal if you make him quit cold Turkey. Mine did. Had to get her a substance dogtor."

Amy Pennington wrote that "hims having the time of his life," while Abby Brown posted: "Omg [oh my god] so cute." Lauren Marks93 added: "So satisfying lol [laugh out loud]."

