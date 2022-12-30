Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner

A shocking video of a dog who "froze" in the extreme cold weather that swept the Midwest U.S. over Christmas has been viewed over 1.8 million times on TikTok, and has sparked debate.

In the video, a small dog can be seen on a security camera stuck on some stairs in the snow, until a young boy comes outside and picks him up and brings him inside.

User Meganloo84 explained in the video: "He was outside for 45 seconds to go potty and froze so bad he couldn't walk back up the stairs. My son had to go and rescue him," describing the weather as a minus 35 degrees windchill.

One user commented, "Are they stupid??? How on earth would you live your pets outside with -35???", to which the OP replied, "No one 'lived' the dog outside. The dog had to go to the bathroom. He doesn't go to the bathroom in my house."

The freezing temperatures were caused by an arctic blast raging south through the U.S. from Canada.

The extreme weather slammed into the Midwest during peak holiday travel time, disrupting flights home for Christmas with nearly 5,000 delayed flights, and over 3,000 flights canceled.

Over 50 people have been killed by the weather so far with the severe storm bringing anything from a few inches to over a foot of snow in certain places.

The American Society for The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) suggests that if you have a pet and you know a storm is coming, stock up on activities for dogs and cats to do while stuck inside.

"Stock up ahead of time on all pet food and medicine your animals may need over the weekend, and travel may be much more difficult or impossible in the event of a blizzard," the ASPCA suggests.

If you have pet fish or reptiles, "prepare for a power outage" they recommend.

After a storm many local authorities will put out snow melting salt to avoid the formation of slippery pack ice.

"Snow melting salt can be very painful to dogs' feet and can make pups ill if ingested, so make sure to clean off your dog's paws with a moist washcloth after a walk," say the ASPCA.

Frankbatorjr wrote, "it's their toe pads that freeze, happens to my dog and previous dogs also, barely able to walk, have to warm them up."

Rds said, "He need booties and a sweater."

RileyBlue commented, "Think of all the dogs, cats and stock owned by those who wouldnt care..."

