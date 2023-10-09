Heartwarming

Hearts Melt as Dog Thinks She Is Helping Owner but Is Doing Total Opposite

By
Heartwarming Dogs Viral Video

There is no denying that farmers have an endless to-do list, so an extra pair of hands might be appreciated. However, one dog in Oregon attempted to help her owner but did the total opposite.

Owner Ali recorded the moment when she was riding a tractor to redistribute the footing of her horse-riding arena. During the viral TikTok clip, her Australian shepherd dog can be seen jogging alongside the vehicle.

Ali, who uses the handle @doublezfarm, says: "This poor sweet dog. She thinks with all her heart that she is helping me by trotting with me, every step I drag the arena." Ali adds that she doesn't have the heart to tell her canine that she's actually messing it up.

@doublezfarm

Don’t worry, I will never tell her! #horsegirl #horses #horsebarn #farmdog #australianshepherd #dogs #barnlife #barnchores

♬ original sound - Double Z Farm

During the video that has more than 2.5 million views, Ali is seen completing a maintenance chore that involves using a mechanical rake to relevel the surface. The main goal is to erase hoof prints and tidy up the track. While Ali has successfully removed all the horses' imprints, she still has a long way to go as the canine has covered the arena with her paw prints. However, Ali remains unfazed and vows she "will never tell her."

The dog's willingness to get involved and help Ali may not surprise other Australian shepherd owners as the animals are require a lot of mental stimulation. The American Kennel Club (AKC) states the dogs always need a job or activity and have high energy levels. Australian shepherds are also eager to please so it's no wonder the dog looks happy during the clip.

The AKC describes the breed as a "cowboy's herding dog of choice" as they are best known for their strong work drive and ability to herd anything from birds, to dogs, to kids.

Farm dog
An Australian shepherd dog lying on the ground. The same breed has recently gone viral on TikTok for making a mess while attempting to help her owner. Eric Metz/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Australian shepherds are also described as intelligent dogs, but they are not suitable for anyone as they aren't the type of dog that will lounge on the sofa.

In the comments, Ali told one user: "She's a working dog, if she doesn't have a "job" like this and think she's helping, she'll get really depressed. it's [just] the breed."

So far, the adorable clip shared on October 7 has racked up over 190,000 likes and almost 200 comments.

"I have never seen a boss that micromanage an employee that way," wrote one viewer.

"She's helping by giving you company," read one comment.

Another posted: "That is the BEST helper i have ever seen in my entire life."

Newsweek reached out to @doublezfarm for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
