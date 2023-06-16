Funny

Orange Cat Trying To Be a Working Dog on Farm Goes Viral for Wrong Reasons

By
Funny Cats Animals Animal behavior TikTok

Orange cats are notorious for being quirky, but some of them take this behavior the extra mile. An orange cat called Roo has left the internet in stitches after a video of him trying to be a farming dog went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok by the cat's owner, under the username Turboonthefarm, Roo can be seen chasing sheep on his owner's farm and enjoying playing with them in the grass.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "When you really want to be a working dog but it's still not working out."

watch cat trying to be working dog
Stock image of a herd of sheep with an inset on an orange cat. An orange cat trying to behave like a shepherd dog went viral on social media. Getty Images

Orange cats are friendlier and more affectionate than other cats, according to Psychology Today.

One plausible reason behind this behavior is that the gene responsible for the orange color is sex-linked, resulting in a much higher likelihood of the cat being male, and male cats are said to be slightly friendlier than females.

Orange cats are different from other cats in many ways. As opposed to other cats, they are more common in rural environments, where they also enjoy a greater social status than others. Another one of their quirks is that they're also more likely to engage in risky behaviors that can result in death, compared with other types of cats.

The post quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 564,200 views and 56,100 likes on the platform.

@turboonthefarm

When you really want to be a working dog but its still not working out #nzfarming #workingdogs #workingcats

♬ original sound - anastasia

One user, Bmr1113012, commented: "Orange cat activities." And Nicki See said: "I'm glad to know all orange cats have one brain cell." Jay added: "I love that he's messing with the sheep!! Orange tabby's are so bold sometimes!"

KayRic37 wrote: "Well at least trying to earn his keep, sheep not today cat I need to practice." And user3931218854250 said: "Ginger cats are crazy. Mine used to ride my horse and pinched eggs from the chickens." debb added: "Ginger cats are a special breed."

Another user, Melissa Wonders, commented: "This is my orange cat's future. He's not made it to the pasture yet but in time." And Dylan Reese said: "An orange cat in its natural habit." JodiCane51 wrote: "That's cool.. yip I have a ginger ninja who thinks he's a dog." And p8o added: "Orange cats are literally unexplainable."

Newsweek reached out to Turboonthefarm for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

