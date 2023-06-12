Cat's Unusual Eating Habit Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing

An orange cat is lighting up social media thanks to his unusual eating habits.

Dexter the orange cat who, according to his TikTok bio, was named after Michael C. Hall's fictional serial killer from the hit series Dexter, has made a name for himself through the senseless slaughter of countless cardboard boxes.

In one video watched over 10 million times, Dexter can be seen devouring one such box. "Our orange cat is a cardboard connoisseur," an onscreen caption reads alongside artful slow-motion footage of their cat laying waste to one such container.

These stock images show a person examining a cat's teeth and (inset) a cat meowing. A ginger cat's unusual eating habit has been captured on camera, delighting TikTok users. Lightspruch/Getty

The consumption of non-edible materials is common among certain species of cats. Referred to by the technical term "pica" it's most frequently seen among breeds including Burmese, Siamese and Tonkinese.

A 2016 study published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery saw 7,000 cat owners surveyed on their feline's penchant for pica-like behaviors.

The results showed that while some cats ingested these items, others simply chewed them. Researchers found that pica was directed most commonly at shoelaces or threads, followed by plastic, fabric, other items, rubber, paper or cardboard and wood. Cats who regularly consume indelible objects of this kind tend to suffer from serious digestive problems.

It's not entirely clear whether Dexter's behavior is an example of pica, but the fact that he chews rather than consumes the cardboard leans in that direction.

Pica or otherwise, many fellow orange cat owners appear to have witnessed the same behavior with their four-legged friends.

"My orange cat does this exact thing," one such pet owner wrote on TikTok. "We call it 'beaver time.'" Another commented: "my one orange cat does the same thing, he enjoys making confetti."

A third person wrote: "he doesn't eat it, he just tastes it. a true cardboard sommelier" with a fourth writing: "My orange's obsession is eating thin plastic wrappers. When I hear crinkling I have to hunt him down before he gets it down."

Dexter joins an illustrious list of orange cats who have gone viral in recent months.

One such ginger tabby garnered millions of views online after their imaginative hiding place was discovered. Another earned the adoration of pet fans everywhere after putting themselves on timeout following one crime too many.

Newsweek reached out to Dexter's owners via TikTok for comment.

