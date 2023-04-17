Dog Uses 'Death Stare' to Get Owner Out of Bed in Hysterical Clip

A viral video of a dog using a "death stare" in order to get its owner out of bed in order to relieve himself has left the internet in stitches.

In the viral clip shared on TikTok by user poodletoyromeo, the toy poodle can be seen on one side of the bedroom giving his owner a steady stare. As the video continued, the camera zoomed in closer on the dog who continued to hold its "death stare."

The caption alongside the brief clip read: "This is how my dog behaves when he wants to poo super badly in the morning. He wakes up, jumps out of bed and does a death stare at me until I get up."

According to the Humane Society of the United States, there are several hints that might indicate when a dog needs to relieve itself.

"Some signs are obvious, such as barking or scratching at the door, squatting, restlessness, sniffing around or circling," the Humane Society of the United States said on its website. "When you see these signs, immediately grab the leash and take them outside to their bathroom spot. If they eliminate, praise them and reward with a treat."

Since being shared on April 3, the clip has attracted more than 293,800 views on TikTok as well as an estimated 5,000 likes. The overwhelming majority of commenters shared their own dog's behavior when they needed to relieve themselves.

TikTok userYasyas800 wrote: "OMG (oh my God) is this a poodle thing? My mini does this too but he will get closer to my face."

User Lynn3 added: "My schnauzer sticks his face in the door seam and stands like a statue till I let him out."

Mz_eveline commented: "Aww, lol (laugh out loud) my yorkie shiz tzu mix always pushes my legs with her head for bathroom breaks."

While TikTok user Tonya explained the consequences of not letting out her dog and added: "Mines like, 'just look over there. Walk away. I'll just go right here on the rug. Problem solved."

"Forget any preconceived notions about Poodles you may have: Poodles are eager, athletic, and wickedly smart dogs of remarkable versatility," the American Kennel Club said on its website. "The Standard, with his greater size and strength, is the best all-around athlete of the family, but all Poodles can be trained with great success."

