Owner Shocked by Spoiled Dog's Antics While He's Staying With Grandparents

It's often difficult for dog owners to leave their pets at home while they go on vacation, but rescue pup Myko was in very good hands when his owner left him with her parents for a couple of days.

Myko's owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, knew that her rescue dog was having a blast with his grandparents as they sent regular updates of their antics. She told Newsweek that "Myko is obsessed with his grandparents," and he will go to their house as often as four times a week to see them. "It's like his second home, but we call it his vacation home," she explained.

With that familiarity, there's no doubt that Myko is happy to make himself comfortable. But when Myko's mom arrived at the house to collect him, she couldn't believe her eyes when she saw Myko standing on top of the table for attention.

Myko was far too busy with his favorite grandparents to pay much attention to his mom as she walked through the door, even though she was "expecting him to run to the door" when he saw her.

Myko was caught standing on the table at his grandparents' house. Myko loves going to stay with his grandparents, as his owner explained that he sees them around four times a week. @mykomushroom

Myko's owner can enjoy her vacation in the knowledge that her dog is being taken care of by her parents, but not all owners have the same luxury. With 66 percent of American households owning a pet, there is a huge demand for pet sitters and boarding kennels.

In 2022, pet owners spent over $11 billion on services including at-home pet sitters, boarding services, dog walkers and training classes. That figure is also predicted to rise to $11.8 billion in 2023 as the demand continues to increase.

Fortunately for Myko's owner, from Pennsylvania, she has her parents to rely on and he certainly doesn't seem to mind it either. She posted a video on his TikTok account (@mykomushroom) on May 12, joking that he can "do whatever he wants" at their house. The video of the dog being spoiled has now received over 450,000 views and more than 44,000 likes since it was posted.

Speaking about the sight that she walked into, Myko's owner told Newsweek: "I was expecting him to run to the door and greet me with excitement and exuberance, but this was hilarious and silly.

"They had just cleared the table because they had finished breakfast. There's a bench nearby, so apparently he just used it to climb up on there. He was busy kissing and nuzzling them when I walked in, and they were loving every moment.

"Myko has such a big personality, he's very human-like. It was just a really cute and funny moment. He does all kinds of funny things, so while it was definitely surprising, it was not off brand for him. I wasn't mad at all, it was adorable."

Myko's owner said a lot of social media users have related to the video, as grandparents have "a bond unlike any other" with their human and canine grandchildren.

"It's a bond that's free any of the totally normal and understandable challenges that come with being a parent," she continued. "They just get to have fun, be a safe place and an escape—it's pure love."

The video has received many comments from understanding pet owners who have had their own similar experiences.

One person commented: "What happens at the grandparents' house stays at the grandparents' house. My mom has my babies spoiled rotten."

Another person jokingly wrote: "They clearly have a favorite child."

