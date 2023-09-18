U.S.

Dog Convinces 'Innocent' Brother To Escape During Storm

By
U.S. Hurricane Massachusetts Pets Storm

Two lost dogs were the subject of a heartwarming story when they were reunited with their owner in Massachusetts just as Atlantic Storm Lee battered the area with rain, wind and high seas, when their escape from home could have easily ended in tragedy.

Lee made landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday with sustained winds of 70 mph. Storm winds were nearly equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane, and the massive system caused impacts such as power outages and downed trees in areas hundreds of miles outside of its landfall, including in Martha's Vineyard, an island off the coast of south Massachusetts.

Two dogs escaped from their home Saturday afternoon as the storm loomed and were found wandering the streets of Martha's Vineyard. Despite the approaching storm, the story has a happy ending as both dogs—an older red Labrador and his younger brother, a black Labrador, who was believed to be the mastermind behind the escape plan—were reunited with their owner just as Lee brought severe weather to the island.

Word of the dogs' discovery was first shared on Saturday evening, when the Massachusetts State Police published a Facebook post with a picture of the two wet dogs in the back of a police cruiser posing with one of the troopers. Through the power of social media, the dogs' owner was eventually found. Edgartown Animal Control shared the post to help find the owner.

Dog Convinces 'Innocent' Brother to Escape
Bartlet, a black Lab, and Gordie, a red Lab, are kept safely in the back of a police cruiser before being reunited with their owner on Saturday. The siblings were found wandering the streets of Martha's Vineyard as Storm Lee approached. Massachusetts State Police

Drew Mondry, the owner, shared the reunification story in a Facebook comment on the original Massachusetts State Police post after several comments inquired about the dogs' wellbeing.

"Hi all! I am the doggie dad and happy to report that they were picked up yesterday and at [sic] safely home! We have discovered how they escaped and fixed the lapse in our security," Mondry wrote, adding a laughing-face emoji.

Mondry went on to jokingly blame the antics on Bartlet, the 5-year-old black Labrador who was allegedly the "ringleader" of the dogs' escape plan.

"Gordie (the red lab, aged 9) would like to thank you all for understanding that he did not know what was going on. He is innocent and a good boy," Mondry joked. "Bartlet also proclaims his innocence...however, he is still suspected of being the ring leader and will be working extra hard to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

"Jokes aside, thanks to the officer on the scene for grabbing them so quickly and to the community for finding me and getting the pups on the news," Mondry added.

Newsweek has reached out to Mondry through Facebook for comment.

Hurricanes and other strong storms can have devastating impacts for pets, especially those trapped in kennels overcome by floodwaters.

During floods in Montpelier, Vermont, in July, one pet lover cut holes into the floor of her business to allow floodwaters to drain into her basement to save the dozens of shelter cats that resided in the building.

Lost dogs and cats can often be found after a hurricane as many evacuation shelters don't accept animals and at times owners are forced to separate from their beloved pets. For example, data from the Louisiana ASPCA estimate that 104,000 pets were left behind during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, with only 15,500 of those animals rescued, according to a report by USA Today.

