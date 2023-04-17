Funny

'Mother Was a Wolf:' Dog's Impressive Howl Leaves Internet in Stitches

By
Funny Dogs Pets Viral TikTok

When a dog was given permission to let out a howl while indoors, his vocal talents certainly didn't disappoint.

The hilarious clip was posted on TikTok by user @cassdowney, showing her dog Leonardo having a snooze before she wakes him up to ask, "Leo, do you need to howl?"

Her pet then immediately sits upright to get himself in a better position to unleash a full howl from the comfort of the sofa.

Dog shows impressive howl
Stock images of a husky being stroked and (inset bottom left) of another howling at the sky. A woman woke her dog up to allow him an enormous howl, and the video of this has now gone viral. MilicaStankovic / madcorona/Getty Images

According to The American Kennel Club, a dog's howl is a loud and sustained doleful sound, or an outcry that dogs and wolves let out for a variety of reasons. It could be a sign of imminent danger, a cry for attention or a response to a high-pitched sound.

If a dog's howling is very frequent, then it can become problematic, and owners might consider addressing the dog's behavior. If they're howling for attention or as a reaction to their environment, animal-care website PetMD encourages owners to desensitize the dog by ignoring their alerts, so they eventually realize it doesn't work and give up.

The TikTok video, captioned "spoiler alert: he did," has generated over 3.2 million views and 767,000 likes since it was posted on March 15.

Dog trainer Leigh Siegfried of Opportunity Barks told Newsweek that howling like this is a way for dogs to have "a full range of expression." She added that some dogs will be more inclined to bark or howl than breeds with a more-relaxed nature.

Siegfried said: "Barking and howling is all just communication. So, if a domesticated dog is inclined to howl, they tend to be reacting to some noise in the environment.

@cassdowney

spoiler alert: he did

♬ original sound - Cass

"We as humans can all yell and sing, but we don't need to. It's just our way of expressing ourselves. This is just a dog's way of expressing itself."

If owners are fed up with their pet howling incessantly, Siegfried said they should offer more enrichment to ensure the dog is biologically fulfilled. If the animal is given enough stimulation, then they shouldn't feel the need to bark.

"If the dog is howling too much, you need to get your dog engaging in their inherent dog nature by doing things that enrich and satisfy them. Dogs that are biologically satisfied are generally not running around and barking all day.

"Dogs that aren't enriched enough will find their own fun by doing things they need to do," Siegfried added.

Social-media users have been amazed by Leo's vocal abilities, and the video has amassed over 6,400 comments.

One user commented on the video: "The way he cleared his throat beforehand," and another person wrote: "Mother was a wolf, father was a tea kettle."

Newsweek reached out to @cassdowney for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC