Dogs Show How They've Mastered 'Synchronized Begging' While Toddler Eats

Toddlers certainly aren't the tidiest when it comes to eating, and two dogs in a viral video have quickly learned the importance of being near one particular youngster so they can gratefully clean up any mess.

Brooke Brasch from Irving, Texas, loves seeing how attentive her dogs are when they dutifully watch over her son, Theodore. Whenever 20-month-old Theodore, nicknamed Teddy, is eating in his chair, he's sure to be accompanied by black pit bull and boxer mix Elliott, and white rescue dog, Zoey.

After observing how the dogs cautiously watch for any bits of food that come their way, Brasch told Newsweek that she considers it either "synchronized begging," or "a race to who can get to the dropped chicken nugget first."

This combined image shows Zoey and Theodore, left, and Zoey sitting beside Elliott, right. The dogs are very gentle with their toddler brother and love waiting for him to drop food. @brooke.brasch

She continued: "I noticed the begging a few months ago, as Teddy has been eating solids for about a year. Zoey has always stared at his food but Elliott started coming around shortly after. His begging style surprised me because I had never seen a dog concentrate on the floor like that."

Teddy loves feeding his two favorite dogs, especially when he doesn't like what his mom has put in front of him. If he doesn't want to eat it, the dogs will happily take one for the team.

Begging is a common behavior that many dog owners will be familiar with but the American Kennel Club has some helpful advice to discourage it. The AKC recommends feeding a dog first to occupy them while you eat your own food or sending the dog to a comfy spot where they can relax rather than scrounge.

Getting the dog used to having a spot to retire while you eat can make it habitual and gradually lessen the problem. If the dog isn't getting the hint and more measures are required, it might be necessary to block their access to the table with a crate or a pet gate.

It's also fundamentally important to ignore the dog when they're begging and not to give them any food, which they would view as a reward for their behavior.

This combined image shows Elliott pictured laying beside Theodore as a baby, left, and Zoey as a puppy, right. The two dogs have mastered the art of synchronized begging whenever Theodore eats. @brooke.brasch

Brasch loves seeing the bond between her son and the dogs, even adding that "he and Zoey are inseparable."

She told Newsweek: "The dogs are so good with Teddy. From the time he came home, it was like they knew they needed to be gentle.

"Teddy now assists me with feeding the dogs in the morning, and between feeding them or dropping food from his highchair, he has the dogs wrapped around his finger. Teddy is infamous for dropping food on the ground to let me know when he doesn't like it, and he also thinks it's hilarious to hand feed the dogs."

Brasch added that if Teddy is eating something potentially harmful to the dogs, they are shut in another room while he eats to avoid any possible complications.

The video of the dogs showing how they've "mastered the art of synchronized begging," was posted on June 13 (@brooke.brasch) and has amassed more than 474,000 views and 83,000 likes.

Speaking about the social media reaction, Brasch said: "Elliott and Zoey have very big personalities and they are the opposites in most things. I consider the begging to be one of their many quirks.

"The response to the video has been great and people think it's hilarious. Of course, there are a couple of people who don't like it, but most people understand that this is what dogs do."

Many commenters have praised how committed the dogs are to the cause.

One comment reads: "The one staring at the floor is too funny."

Another person wrote: "He watching like he's gonna miss it if he moves."

