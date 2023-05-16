Watch Husky Retriever Mix 'Politely' Beg Camera for a Treat With His Paw

A social media video of a well-mannered dog politely asking his owner for a treat has delighted audiences across the internet.

The newly-viral TikTok video captures the moment when Tyson the golden retriever and Siberian Husky crossbreed dog politely gestures at a treat camera with his paw in hopes of getting a tasty reward.

"I was watching TV that evening when Tyson came into the living room and sat in front of the treat camera we have, before starting to wave his paw at the treat camera," Tyson's owner Kelly McBride-Boccieri told Newsweek.

"He had waved his paw at the treat camera to let the camera know he was there and would like a treat. It was almost like he was trying to get the camera's attention by waving. Like, 'hi I am here, can I have a treat please Mr. Machine,'" she added.

The TikTok video shows Tyson repeatedly raising his paw in the direction of his treat camera to grab its attention and claim his prize.

A voiceover narration can be heard summing up the moment: "My dog politely asking the treat camera to toss him a treat."

The adorable "Goberian" crossbreed lives with his brother Champ, a Siberian Husky and American Eskimo crossbreed, and his owner McBride-Boccieri in New Jersey. The TikTok account the video was posted to look to be dedicated to documenting the two pups' funny antics, and has amassed over 200,000 followers to date.

The Goberian breed has a life expectancy of between 10 and 15 years, according to Pet Guide.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 24 by @HalfHuskeyBros, the TikTok post has been viewed by more than 500,000 TikTok users and liked over 54,000 times.

Over 200 users have gushed over the adorable moment in the comments section below the post.

"He did the tricks, now where the treats," one TikTok user wrote.

"Give him a treat please," another user added.

"Awww give him one," chimed in a third user.

While the video has quickly become one of the account's most popular to date, users are not shown the moment when Tyson gets rewarded with a treat.

