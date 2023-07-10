Dog's Sweet Reaction to Feeling Baby Kick Melts Hearts: 'Best Big Sister'

The precious moment when a dog felt her new baby sibling kick for the first time has melted many hearts online.

The video was posted on July 8 by Amy Holmes on her TikTok account (@amy.holmes_) showing the moment when her Australian kelpie unexpectedly felt the movement happen. As the dog lay by her owner's side, Holmes, from Australia, rested the dog's paw on her bump and waited for the kick to happen.

The clip has already been viewed more than 1.5 million times and received over 191,000 likes in just a matter of days. As soon as the Australian kelpie felt the baby kick, her ears perked up and she looked back at her owner as "she was unsure." The dog's initial confusion swiftly dissipated, as the owner admitted that she "hasn't left [her] side" ever since. Holmes wrote on TikTok that "she's going to be the best big sister ever."

A dog rests its head on a baby bump. TikTok users can't get enough of seeing the Australian kelpie responding to the baby kicking. Renata Hamuda/Getty Images

Most dogs analyze and experience the world around them through scent, as their famously strong sense of smell enables them to pick up on changes to their surroundings. The American Kennel Club (AKC) explains that dogs can pick up on the change in hormone levels that an owner experiences during pregnancy, although they may not fully understand what it means.

The animal will also notice the physical and behavioral changes in their owner, and depending on the dog, they might take an interest in it, but comprehending the reason behind those changes isn't certain. Some dogs might become protective of their owner during pregnancy, while others might grow fearful of the changes they pick up on in their home.

Regardless of the dog's response, the AKC suggests owners help to transition the dog and encourage positive feelings toward the soon-to-be newest member of the family.

After her first time feeling the baby move, the montage of footage shows the dog repeatedly putting her head on the baby bump thereafter. The kelpie certainly seems excited to welcome her new sibling, and she already enjoys being close to the baby.

The clip has generated plenty of reaction online, with many TikTok users flooding the comments section to share their feelings towards the tender moment.

Among the hundreds of comments, one person wrote: "it's so amazing how they just simply know."

Another comment reads: "She said, that's my best friend in there!"

Many TikTok users couldn't help but highlight how sweet the dog is, as one commenter wrote: "This is the cutest thing I have ever seen."

