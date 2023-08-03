Funny

Dogs Realizing They're Not Home Alone Delights Internet: 'Embarrassed'

A couple of small dogs have left the internet in stitches after a video of them getting caught misbehaving when they thought they were home alone went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok in July by the dogs' owner, under the username Marleyandfriends6, the two pups can be seen sitting by the window, howling and barking, mistakenly thinking that nobody is home to tell them off for their behavior, before abruptly falling silent when their owner suddenly appears.

The hilarious clip, which is just one of the many shenanigans documented on their TikTok account, comes with a caption that says: "They thought they were home alone."

dogs thinking they're home alone go viral
Stock image of two dogs barking. Two small dogs caught misbehaving when they thought they were home alone has gone viral. Getty Images

If your dog is well-behaved when you're around but can't stop barking and whining when you're gone, driving your neighbors crazy, don't worry, you're not the only one. In fact, according to the American Kennel Club, this is actually a very common issue.

There are multiple possible reasons behind this behavior, including boredom, restlessness, fear, and separation anxiety, but as their owner, there is something you can do to help control this behavior.

The first thing you should do is make sure they have enough exercise before you leave, so they are more likely to want to have some time to rest. You can also leave them toys, maybe with treats inside, and canine puzzles, among other things.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 343,600 views and 9,000 likes on the platform.

@marleyandfriends6

They thought they were home alone. #animalsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #pets #comdey #pets #dog #yorkiesoftiktok #petlover #doglove #marley #bestfriend #doghowl

♬ original sound - Marley

One user, gentlly, commented: "They actually looked embarrassed!!" And brandy3933 said: "They weren't even all alone they got each other." TRIO QUEEN B added: "Hahaha! Double trouble. they are adorable tho!"

Lucy Rivera - Moonchild wrote: "They were too stunned to speak." And Zeus Antonio LaMadrid said: "Mine do the same thing every morning, I get so sad to leave them." bratprinc26 added: "My dog [does] this all the time and my neighbor complained."

Another user, BuggyPuggy said: "My one dog is so old and blind she walks right by me and waits by the bathroom bc I'm in there a lot." And user9602675695566 added: "My dog rarely if ever barks and when she does it's when another dog teaches her this bad habit."

Fungalk1 pointed out: "So this what they do when they home alone, acting like somebody hurting them." And user2686116135700 said: "My hubby's dog cries for him the second he disappears even when I'm sitting right there with him. I have to remind him I'm still there."

Arbs9562 added: "Why do I feel like they do this whenever everyone leaves? They are in unison. This is well rehearsed."

Newsweek reached out to Marleyandfriends6 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

