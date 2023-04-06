Heartwarming

Dogs Waiting for Their Best Friends Each Morning Melt Hearts: 'Beautiful'

Two dogs waiting in the same spot every morning for their best friends to arrive are delighting people online.

The adorable video was filmed from TikToker Amber's (@ambersb246) window, and shows scenes recorded over several days.

In each clip, a man with two leashed malamutes—called Nanook and Merlin—can be seen waiting on the street. In the final scene, another man pulls up in a van, then picks up two small dogs under his arm and carries them to the group.

Two dogs holding Frisbees
Two dogs holding Frisbees and waiting on the street. The patient pups wait for their friends almost every day of the week. Olezzo/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The malamutes' tails immediately start wagging as they spot the incoming pooches, dragging their owner towards their pals and barking.

"Each day these dogs wait for their best friend," Amber wrote alongside the heartwarming footage, which has so far received over 660,000 views.

Do Dogs Have Best Friends?

Recent studies have shown that dogs are highly sentient beings that are capable of feeling a range of emotions, just like we do.

Although research into the complexity of canine emotion is ongoing, any dog owner will tell you that their pet is capable of intense love and affection.

The relationship between humans and canines is a unique one, with dogs having evolved to communicate better with their owners. However, dogs are also pack animals, just like their wolf ancestors.

@ambersb246

I look forward to seeing this daily, sometimes its in the morning, sometimes in the evening… it reminds me that life is beautiful and the littlest things really do matter 🤍 i hope these people don’t move away! #bestfriend #friendshipgoals #dogtoktik #doglove #dogsoftiktok #littlethings

♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer

As a result, dogs also form deep bonds with their own kind, with specific cues and interactions.

"[Research suggests] that dogs remember their 'friends,' and that these memories activate the same part of the brain used by humans to register affection, friendship or love," Philip Tedeschi, human-animal connection expert with Rover, told Newsweek.

Dogs are social animals, and as a species actively work to find and encourage connections (of course, there are exceptions).

"Dogs look forward to seeing each other and will demonstrate excitement in many ways that would be familiar to us as humans," Tedeschi said.

"When dogs are friends, they often miss each other, wait for each other, look forward to connecting, grieve the loss of one another and jump and shout for joy when reunited."

'Such Sweet Puppers'

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the wholesome hounds, with the video receiving more than 55,000 likes.

"Beautiful moment you captured," said L.a.

"That put a smile on my face," commented Gareth philipson.

"Malamutes are such sweet puppers," wrote Sarah.

"Those dogs were going nowhere without their besties," joked Vickie Howells.

"I can hear the awoos," said OLDHAMMER'95.

While user7067150771170 commented: "I'm not crying, you are."

Newsweek reached out to @ambersb246 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

