Donald Trump Advised to Sell Trump Tower to Cover Spiraling Legal Bills

Former President Donald Trump has been advised to sell Trump Tower in order to cover his legal bills as cases against him continue to mount in several states.

The suggestion was made on Twitter on Monday by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Christie's comments, which may have been tongue-in-cheek, came after reports that the pro-Trump Save America PAC had spent more than $40 million on legal fees in cases related to the former president this year, according to a report in The New York Times. That included fees incurred by Trump and others in various legal cases.

However, filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) made public on Monday show that the Save America PAC spent more than $21 million on legal fees so far this year. That figure is in addition to $16 million the Save America PAC spent on legal fees over the previous two years.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally while campaigning for the 2024 GOP nomination at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pennsylvania. A political opponent has urged Trump to sell Trump Tower to cover his legal fees. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The PAC also requested a refund on a $60 million contribution it made to another group supporting him, The Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

FEC filings showed that the Save America PAC had clawed back $12 million of that money.

"If Trump is a billionaire, why is he tricking middle class donors into paying his legal bills?" Christie tweeted. "Over $56 million."

Christie's numbers were based on the widely reported figures carried by The Times and other outlets.

"Answer: Donald Trump loves using other people's money," Christie said. "He should crack open his own wallet & come up with the cash.

"I've got some ideas. No. 1 - Sell Trump Tower."

If Trump is a billionaire, why is he tricking middle class donors into paying his legal bills?



Over $56 million.



Answer: Donald Trump loves using other people’s money.



He should crack open his own wallet & come up with the cash.



I’ve got some ideas.



No. 1 - Sell Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/ly6Um4APq4 — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) July 31, 2023

Christie shared a graphic that showed an image of Trump Tower in New York and estimated the building's value at $161 million, citing Forbes.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

Christie, a former Trump ally, has become a strong critic of the former president, who remains the clear favorite among Republican voters in a slew of recent polls.

Reports that the Save America PAC had paid for legal fees in cases related to Trump divided opinion but the former president's team defended the move.

"The weaponized Department of Justice has continued to go after innocent Americans because they worked for President Trump and they know they have no legitimate case," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement to Newsweek.

"In order to combat these heinous actions by [President] Joe Biden's cronies and to protect these innocent people from financial ruin and prevent their lives from being completely destroyed, the leadership PAC contributed to their legal fees to ensure they have representation against unlawful harassment."

Trump's legal fees seem likely to continue to rise.

In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in Manhattan accusing him of falsifying business records in relation to an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Last month, Trump was indicted on 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials. He pleaded not guilty to those charges. On Thursday, federal prosecutors with the DOJ filed a superseding indictment that included fresh charges.

Trump may also be facing charges as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation of efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Smith also investigated Trump's handling of the classified documents, leading to the second indictment.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the special counsel's investigation and argued that it is politically motivated. He denies all wrongdoing.

And in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said that an announcement about whether Trump will face further criminal charges in connection with the alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election will be made no later than September 1.