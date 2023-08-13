Donald Trump Attacks Fani Willis Again As Possible Indictment Looms

Donald Trump has attacked district attorney Fani Willis as she continues to investigate alleged attempts by the former president to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The former president hit out at Fulton County District Attorney Willis on his social media platform Truth Social ahead of a possible fourth indictment and repeated his unsubstantiated claim that Willis had an affair with a gang member.

Willis indicated an indictment could come at some point this month and requested journalist George Chidi and former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan to appear before a grand jury next week.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on stage before delivering remarks at Windham High School on August 8, 2023 in Windham, New Hampshire. The former president hit out at Fani Willis ahead of a predicted fourth indictment. Getty

Her investigation is into a January 2, 2021, phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the top election official in the state, and suggested the Republican could assist him and "find 11,780 votes" that would give him the lead over President Joe Biden in the state, which contributed to the Democrat's victory in the November 2020 race to the White House.

Trump hit out at Willis on social media and branded her as a "phoney"—a pun on the phone call in question. He also made unsubstantiated claims that Willis had an affair with a gang member.

In his August 13 post, Trump said: "Why is 'Phoney' (like in perfect 'phone' call, get it) Fani Willis, the severely underperforming D.A. of Fulton County who is being accused of having an 'affair'; with a gang member of a group that she is prosecuting, leaking my name in regard to a grand jury pertaining to election fraud and irregularities that I say took place in Georgia.

"I made a perfect phone call of protest. What does Phoney Fani have to do with me? She should instead focus on the record number of murders in Atlanta."

Trump has previously attacked Willis, including at a New Hampshire rally on Tuesday, August 8.

There he called Willis, who is Black, a "young racist" and mentioned the accusation that she was in a relationship with a gang member. He did not provide any evidence for the allegation.

The former president is facing a number of indictments, the latest of which focuses on allegations he attempted to hold onto power between his election defeat and the January 6 riot at the Capitol carried out by his supporters.

The Department of Justice charges against Trump include conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts and dismissed any possibility that he would accept a plea deal.

Newsweek has contacted Trump's campaign team for comment via email.