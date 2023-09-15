News

Trump Warns United Auto Workers Could Be 'Wiped Out'

Donald Trump has delivered a set of damning remarks aimed at United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain after talks failed to call off strikes and took aim at electric vehicles.

UAW negotiators have spent several months in talks with the three leading automakers, Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis, to establish fresh employment agreements. The union requests included substantial salary hikes, extended paid leave, and improved benefits.

A contentious issue in the negotiations regarding new contracts involves adjusting pay rates and hours due to the industry's impending transition to electric vehicles (EVs), which require fewer workers to build than traditional fuel-based vehicles.

However, as an agreement proved elusive, Fain declared that its members were ready to take action by not renewing their contracts, which expired at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

Writing on Truth Social, the former president said: "The all Electric Car is a disaster for both the United Auto Workers and the American Consumer. They will all be built in China and, they are too expensive, don't go far enough, take too long to charge, and pose various dangers under certain atmospheric conditions. If this happens, the United Auto workers will be wiped out, along with all other auto workers in the United States. The all Electric Car policy is about as dumb as Open Borders and No Voter I.D. IT IS A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER!"

Last week, Trump denounced the push for EVs as the "idiotic policy" of President Joe Biden. Trump predicted that the auto industry would end if Fain did not reject EVs.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. In remarks posted on Truth Social, Trump took aim at United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

