Trump Autographing Schoolgirl's Hand at Mar-a-Lago Goes Viral

A clip of Donald Trump signing a young girl's hand has gone viral, attracting 167,000 views on Twitter since Sunday evening.

In the video, the former president can be seen wearing one of his MAGA hats with a black highlighter in hand while sitting at an outdoor table in his Mar-a-Lago, Florida residence.

While some viewed the scene as endearing, many on social media viewed the hand signing as "creepy," referencing some of Trump's prior remarks about women. The former president has in the past been accused of sexism over the views he has expressed about women.

In the clip, after signing the back of the girl's hand, the mother can be heard joking: "You can never shower again."

"You have no idea," Trump can be heard responding.

It's unclear when the footage was taken, but Trump appears to be at a book signing at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida residence. The clip was posted by PatriotTakes, which describes itself as: "Dedicated researchers monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism and other threats to democracy."

Reacting to the video on Twitter, some said that the video was heartwarming. "Can't stand Trump, but it's kinda cute he did that. Hopefully the young lady will have better taste in men, but it will make a great story for her!!" wrote Just2BTruthful.

However, several users apparently jokingly speculated, without evidence, that Trump may have written his phone number on the girl's hand. Newsweek has reached out to Trump for comment.

"Wow, almost old enough for Trump to date," wrote GrrlScientist, who says they are a science journalist for Forbes but is anonymous on Twitter. "All the while thinking 'I will be dating that girl in 10 years,'" Michael Conrad, another user, replied.

Trump signed a little girl’s hand at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/z8mZubg7lG — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 13, 2023

This seems to be a reference to a 1992 video—which was uncovered in 2016 by CBS—in which Trump can be heard talking to a girl in the lobby of Trump Tower before making remarks about her.

In the unearthed clip, Trump can be heard off-camera asking the girl if she's going up an escalator. When she confirms that she is, Trump says as an aside: "I am going to be dating her in 10 years. Can you believe it?"

The footage emerged after audio from a 2005 interview in which he talked about grabbing women "by the p***y," comments for which the then-presidential candidate apologized for, describing them as "locker room banter."

This led to a series of allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior and sexual assault, all of which Trump has vehemently denied.

Other users suggested that the former president was now charging for autographs, despite Newsweek again being unable to find any evidence of this.

"Little girl, now you'll always be protected from hurricanes," one person tweeted, a reference to his suggestion in 2020 that victims of Hurricane Laura could sell his autograph for $10,000.

"Here, sell this on eBay tonight, you'll get $10,000," he said while signing pieces of paper for emergency responders while visiting Louisiana to survey the damage the storm had caused.