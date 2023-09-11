News

Donald Trump Calls for Judge Chutkan's Recusal in Jan. 6 Case

Former President Donald Trump's legal team is asking U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from the ex-president's federal election interference case.

Lawyers for Trump on Monday raised issues of "fairness and impartiality" while filing a motion for recusal, arguing that Chutkan's "prior negative statements regarding [former] President Trump" would "unavoidably taint" the proceedings.

"Judge Chutkan has, in connection with other cases, suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned," Trump's lawyers wrote. "Her public statements unavoidably taint these proceedings, regardless of outcome."

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four felony counts in the case, which concerns the allegedly illegal attempt to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss to President Joe Biden and the subsequent January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Donald Trump Tanya Chutkan Recusal Motion Court
Former President Donald Trump is pictured during an event in Rapid City, South Dakota on September 8, 2023. Trump's lawyers on Monday filed a motion of recusal for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over his federal case concerning 2020 election interference and the January 6 riot. Scott Olson

Chutkan's comments in two previous cases involving January 6 defendants were highlighted by the former president's lawyers in Monday's filing.

In an October 2022 case, Chutkan described the Capitol riot as "an attempt to violently overthrow the government, the legally, lawfully, peacefully elected government by individuals who were mad that their guy lost."

"The people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man," said Chutkan. "Blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day."

Attorneys for the former president said that Chutkan's remarks indicated that she had made a "prejudgment of guilt."

In a December 2021 case, Chutkan said that "the people" who encouraged a defendant to "take action and to fight have not been charged."

Trump's lawyers argued that the statement would "create a perception of prejudgment incompatible with our justice system."

The office of Special Counsel Jack Smith declined Newsweek's request for comment on Monday.

The fate of the motion for recusal will be up to Chutkan. If she declines to recuse herself, Trump's team may file an appeal.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

