Donald Trump Challenges Joe Biden to Test of Strength

In response to growing concerns over the mental sharpness of some high-profile U.S. politicians, including the leading 2024 presidential candidates, Donald Trump has challenged President Joe Biden to a test of strength that could include "some physical activity."

Referring to a recent poll by The Wall Street Journal asking American voters whether Biden and Trump had the "necessary mental and physical health" to serve as president, the embattled former president appeared enraged that his mental fitness was being questioned and compared to that of the 80-year-old Democrat.

The poll found that 73 percent of Americans thought Biden was "too old" to run for reelection next year, while 47 percent said the same about Trump, who is only three years younger than the president. Some 60 percent of respondents said that Biden was not "mentally up for the job of president," while 49 percent said the same about Trump.

U.S. President Joe Biden (left) holds a press conference in Hanoi on September 10, 2023, on the first day of a visit to Vietnam. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (right) speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally on September 8, 2023, in Rapid City, South Dakota. Getty Images

"In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, attacking Fox News for also sharing concerns over his age and mental acuity.

"Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT. Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!," he added.

In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality. Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a… pic.twitter.com/ZdlOyNY2jU — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 10, 2023

"I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity into it," the former president wrote in a second post.

"I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask (Fox News') Bret Baier, a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 'settlement.' MORONS!!!," he concluded.

In April, Fox News concluded a settlement of $787 million with Dominion Voting System to avert a high-profile defamation trial related to the network's coverage of Trump's false claims that the election had been stolen.

Trump's "challenge" did not receive a response from either Biden or the White House. Newsweek contacted the White House for comment by email on Monday.

Questions over Biden's age are a growing issue for the president as the 2024 election approaches, with concerns eamong some Democratic voters whjo wonder if he is too old to lead the nation. While similar questions have been raised over Trump as well, poll results like The WSJ one clearly show that there is a gap in how the public perceive the issue between the two candidates.

The problems of age and mental sharpness among older politicians have been put under the spotlight recently by a series of incidents involving Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The senator, who suffered a severe head injury after a reported fall earlier this year, froze during public events on at least two different occasions this summer and was unable to speak for several seconds.