Mitch McConnell Faces Resign Calls Over Freeze: 'Cognitive Malfunction'

A number of Republican figures, including Donald Trump MAGA loyalists, have called on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to resign amid concerns about his health.

McConnell, 81, abruptly froze and stopped talking for several seconds during the GOP leadership's weekly news conference on Wednesday before being escorted away by his fellow Republicans.

McConnell's episode has reignited debate about the cognitive abilities of certain elected officials, following calls for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down, concerns about Biden's age heading into 2024, as well as that of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in 2022.

McConnell, who suffered a concussion in March after a fall at a D.C. hotel, returned to the press conference a few minutes after and insisted he was "fine."

Upon his return, McConnell told reporters that President Joe Biden had already called to check up on him. The Republican said he told Biden "I got sandbagged," in reference to the president's explanation why he fell on stage at a graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs in June.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The incident immediately sparked concerns about McConnell's condition, with a number of GOP figures calling for him to step down. McConnell's office has been contacted for comment.

Among those are vocal supporters of Trump, who have often attacked McConnell for his criticism of the former president over the January 6 attack, which the Senate minority leader called a "violent insurrection."

Rogan O'Handley, a right-wing conspiracy theorist who tweets under the popular @DC_Draino account, wrote while sharing footage of the incident involving the Senate minority leader: "Mitch McConnell has cognitive malfunction at podium. Has to be escorted away by fellow Senators.

"This man has clear cognitive impairments after sustaining serious head trauma from his fall a few months ago. It is clear that he should resign."

BREAKING: Mitch McConnell has cognitive malfunction at podium



Has to be escorted away by fellow Senators



This man has clear cognitive impairments after sustaining serious head trauma from his fall a few months ago



It is clear that he should resign pic.twitter.com/iLNJvCRmx7 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 26, 2023

"The stamina and health of elected leaders has become a major problem in American politics," tweeted Turning Point USA founder and political activist Charlie Kirk while listing the names Fetterman, Biden, McConnell, Feinstein and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"These politicians have been entrenched or installed by corrupt party structures, but they are too old or too feeble to run the country. Resign."

Podcast host Benny Johnson said: "After suffering a stroke on camera Mitch McConnell tries to laugh it off with a joke hastily written by his staff then proceeds to immediately freeze up again and stare off into the middle distance. McConnell is unwell. He is a cancer on the GOP. Resign."

Sean Davis, co-founder of the online conservative magazine The Federalist, added: "Why is our country being led by unhealthy, obviously brain-damaged people like Biden, McConnell, and Fetterman? In a country of 330 million, this is our leadership class? What an embarrassment."

McConnell, the longest-serving leader in Senate history, laughed off a question from a reporter who asked who should replace him after the 81-year-old returned to the press conference on Wednesday.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who was also at the conference and is seen as the possible replacement for McConnell, said on Wednesday: "I'll support Senator McConnell as long as he wants to remain as leader."

McConnell also received support from other Republican senators after he froze midsentence.

"My prayers are with him. That obviously was concerning. I hope it was just a momentary issue and that he's doing better," Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who has often clashed with the Senate minority leader, told Politico.

"Mitch is strong as hell and stubborn as a mule. I have every hope that he will fight back from any health issues and fully recover."