Donald Trump Spends Christmas Raging on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump spent his Christmas Day posting on social media about his grievances and pushing false claims about the 2020 Election.

Throughout the course of December 25, Trump posted a total of seven times on his Truth Social account, touching on a number of topics such as immigration, Mike Pence, and the midterms.

Trump started his festive posting with a message asking people on this "very cold but beautiful" Christmas Day to look at how the administration of President Joe Biden has been dealing with illegal immigration on the southern border and contrasting it with the actions of his administration.

"We had the most SECURE Border in our history, versus the 'horror show' that is happening now, with record setting numbers of people, many of them hardened Criminals (including Killers, Human Traffickers and Drug Dealers), POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY at a rate the likes of which we have never seen before. The USA is dying from within!!!" Trump wrote on Christmas Day morning.

Trump soon followed up this post with another attacking Biden's performance as president and listing a number of examples explaining why the U.S. is currently a "failing nation" now he is no longer in the White House.

"Just two years ago we were Energy Independent, had almost Zero Inflation, there was no war with Russia and Ukraine (would NEVER have happened!), ISIS was defeated, our Military was rebuilt and respected (before the disaster of Afghanistan), our Border was Strong, the Economy was GREAT, the China Virus was in retreat (Operation Warp Speed was considered a modern day 'miracle'), and we weren't the laughing stock of the World," Trump said.

A few hours later, Trump re-shared a Truth Social post he wrote on December 24 in which he wished a merry Christmas to everyone except the "Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump."

The former president re-shared the message with the added line: "Our Country is under attack by the Radical Left Democrats. They are truly seeking to DESTROY AMERICA!!!"

Trump was still not done with his Christmas Day social media posts, and once again attacked the "radical left Democrats" in a subsequent post, accusing them of having "WEAPONIZED THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN THE USA. WITH NO BORDERS AND CROOKED ELECTIONS, OUR COUNTRY IS IN THIRD WORLD TROUBLE!!!"

The post arrived just days after the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack recommended that the Department of Justice charge the former president with offenses including assisting an insurrection and conspiring to defraud the United States over his role in the Capitol riot.

The panel also released its 845-page report on the January 6 attack that accused Trump of being the leading figure in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 election results and being the "central cause" of the insurrection at the Capitol.

In further Truth Social posts on Christmas Day, Trump simply wrote "SAVE AMERICA" and defended his endorsements in the midterm elections. The former president and his losing MAGA and election denying candidates have been blamed for the GOP not taking control of the Senate and only just achieving a majority in the House in the November elections.

While quoting an unknown source, Trump wrote: "'PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS 233-22 IN THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS. HE IS ALSO LEADING, BY A LOT, ALL REPUBLICANS, AND BIDEN, IN ALMOST EVERY POLL.' This, despite the horrendous and never ending FAKE NEWS—Incredible statistics that people just don't want to talk about!"

Trump ended his Christmas Day Truth Social posts by once more falsely suggesting that Pence, his former vice president, had the power to reject the electoral votes on January 6, 2021 and keep Trump in power despite his purely ceremonial role as president officer of the Senate.

"The Vice President did indeed have the power to send Electoral Votes back to State Legislatures for reapproval despite the constant drum from Democrats and RINOS that he 'ABSOLUTELY DID NOT,'" wrote Trump. "BUT, they just put CLARIFYING language in the disgraceful 'OMINOUS' BILL, making sure that A V.P. DOESN'T DO WHAT THEY ALL SAID COULD NOT BE DONE. So why the new language? Because it was just another political Con Job!"

Trump was referring to the House approving efforts to change the wording of the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to clarify that a vice president's role in certifying the election results is merely ceremonial, and that they do not have the power to determine who actually won an election.

The false suggestion that Pence could have stopped Biden becoming president by rejecting some state's election results was frequently pushed by Trump before the January 6 attack. As the violence at the Capitol was unfolding he tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done" by preventing the 2020 election results from being certified.

During the riot at the Capitol, Trump supporters were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence."

In comparison, Biden kept his December 25 social media posts brief, tweeting: "Jill and I wish you a very Merry Christmas. We hope you and your loved ones are surrounded by love, happiness, and cheer this holiday season."