Donald Trump's Christmas Message: 'The USA Is Dying From Within'

Former President Donald Trump shared a Christmas message on Truth Social to Americans on Sunday, saying the United States is "dying from within" due to the "horror show" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"On this very cold but beautiful Christmas Day, look at our Nation NOW on the Southern Border compared to only a short time ago during the Trump Administration," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

He continued: "We had the most SECURE Border in our history, versus the "horror show" that is happening now, with record setting numbers of people, many of them hardened Criminals (including Killers, Human Traffickers and Drug Dealers), POURING INTO OUR COUNRTY at a rate the likes of which we have never seen before. The USA is dying from within."

Trump also wished everyone a "Merry Christmas" on Saturday on Truth Social, including the "radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country."

The U.S.-Mexico border has been an urgent topic for Democrats and Republicans recently due to the uptick in border crossings and Title 42, the Trump-era immigration policy that was set to expire last Wednesday. The policy allows authorities to expel migrants from the United States in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19. However, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily extended it last Monday by implementing a stay on an appeals court ruling.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised the decision on Twitter and said, "Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place. Today's order is a step in that direction. This helps prevent illegal immigration."

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has HALTED the lifting of Title 42 for now.



Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place.



Today's order is a step in that direction.



This helps prevent illegal immigration. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, some GOP members are skeptical of the Biden administration's motives in requesting a delay in repealing Title 42.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, tweeted on Tuesday: "You can't make this up. Biden Administration feels strongly both ways on title 42. Where is [the] secret plan once it expires? Or is secret that they have no plan?"

You can’t make this up. Biden Administration feels strongly both ways on title 42. Where is secret plan once it expires? Or is secret that they have no plan? https://t.co/8tp2j1H85J — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 21, 2022

Political analyst Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Sunday, "The issue of border security is a complex and important one that has implications for many aspects of public policy, including national security, immigration, and trade."

He continued: "Political leaders should engage in discussions and debate about how best to address this issue and to work towards finding solutions that address the needs and concerns of all stakeholders."

Agranoff also pointed out the importance of these conversations being based on "factual information," and should also be respectful "of the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their nationality or immigration status."