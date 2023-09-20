U.S.

Donald Trump's Death Announced by Son on Twitter Sparks Speculation

By
U.S. Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr Hacked Twitter

Donald Trump Jr.'s account on X (formerly Twitter) was the subject of an apparent hacking Wednesday, and one of the messages posted contained a false announcement about the death of his father.

Former President Donald Trump did not pass away, though, and he has since posted himself on his Truth Social platform after the hacked messages were shared online.

Word spread quickly that Trump Jr. was hacked, but online searches nonetheless spiked for phrases like "Donald Trump Dead" and "Is Donald Trump Dead?" Supporters of the former president also accused his detractors of wishing him dead.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," one of the hacked Trump Jr. messages read.

donald trump death twitter hack announced
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. On September 20, 2023, his son Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter account was hacked and falsely annouced his death. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Minutes after the fake message was posted, The National Pulse's Raheem Kasam confirmed the former president's son was the target of a hack.

Other messages posted on Trump Jr.'s account during the hack include telling X owner Elon Musk that Donald Trump "owns" him, a profane insult about President Joe Biden and a mention about "interesting messages" with Jeffrey Epstein.

The messages posted during the hack have since been removed from X.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC