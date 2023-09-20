Donald Trump's Death Announced by Son on Twitter Sparks Speculation

Donald Trump Jr.'s account on X (formerly Twitter) was the subject of an apparent hacking Wednesday, and one of the messages posted contained a false announcement about the death of his father.

Former President Donald Trump did not pass away, though, and he has since posted himself on his Truth Social platform after the hacked messages were shared online.

Word spread quickly that Trump Jr. was hacked, but online searches nonetheless spiked for phrases like "Donald Trump Dead" and "Is Donald Trump Dead?" Supporters of the former president also accused his detractors of wishing him dead.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," one of the hacked Trump Jr. messages read.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. On September 20, 2023, his son Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter account was hacked and falsely annouced his death. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Minutes after the fake message was posted, The National Pulse's Raheem Kasam confirmed the former president's son was the target of a hack.

Other messages posted on Trump Jr.'s account during the hack include telling X owner Elon Musk that Donald Trump "owns" him, a profane insult about President Joe Biden and a mention about "interesting messages" with Jeffrey Epstein.

The messages posted during the hack have since been removed from X.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.